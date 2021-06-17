Denver Police Warn of Danger of Illegal Fireworks As July 4 Vacation Approaches – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Police warn of dangers of illegal fireworks in the run-up to July 4. Many people are expected to celebrate the holiday with the absence of COVID-19 restrictions.

Denver city health and safety officials gathered at Harvey Park to urge people to celebrate safely. They say July 4th is the day with the most reported fires in the United States

Harvey Park is where two women fell victim to the reckless use of fireworks by someone they didn’t know. They hope to save someone else from the pain they have experienced.

“I had two surgeries, a skin graft, and pain that didn’t stop for months. I’m still in pain, it’s been almost two years. I still have stabbing nerve pains in my legs and scars that will never go away. I have people who are constantly looking at my legs, like, “What happened to him?” And I wish I could tell my story to everyone because it could have been avoided, ”said one of the women.

They call this day in 2017 a traumatic experience and say they haven’t been able to take advantage of July 4th since.