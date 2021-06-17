This disgusting “hell house” is listed for $ 600,000… and receives several offers all in cash





She put up for sale a five-bedroom home in the Broadmoor Bluffs Estates neighborhood for $ 590,000. It might sound like a good deal, but beware of the buyer.

While the house looks good from the outside and is set among homes that typically sell for between $ 750,000 and $ 800,000, what awaits on the other side of the front door is vandalism, destruction, animal remains, years of neglect and … a lovely, intense smell.

“Honestly, you can smell the smell,” Foster said.

But Foster wasn’t shy about describing the house when she listed it on Tuesday. Describing the house as “every homeowner’s nightmare,” Foster wrote, “If you dream of owning your own little piece of hell and turning it into a slice of heaven, then look no further! “Come and feast your senses, DO NOT GO ON THE REAR DECK. DO NOT OPEN THE FREEZER IN THE BASEMENT”, she wrote in the Redfin announcement , which has been viewed over half a million times. Recalling a dog adoption post for a “13-pound rage machine” that went viral at a time when everyone wanted to adopt a puppy, this house is testing how far buyers are willing to go. The house, which Foster says is owned by a sick seller who lives out of state, was rented to a tenant who lived there for a decade. It was managed for a while by a property management company, she said. When the tenant was evicted in the fall of 2019 for not paying rent, she was allowed to return to collect some of her belongings, according to Foster, but instead ransacked the place. Black spray paint covers every device, flooring and surface, Foster said. Even more intimidating, Foster said: The basement freezer is full of meat and hasn’t had electricity for over a year. In February 2020, Foster said, the seller was facing foreclosure on the home because she was no longer able to pay the mortgage. But once the pandemic struck, a nationwide foreclosure ban prevented that. The owner tried to work with her insurance company to fix the house in order to sell it, but the process was slow and not really successful, Foster said. Meanwhile, as the end of foreclosure protection quickly approached, the local market was on fire. “If there ever was a time when we could throw something like this into the market and see if it would hold up, it’s now,” Foster told his salesperson. They decided the price by determining the amount of money that would make the entire owner, including the first mortgage, property liens, title, commissions, closing costs, and tax arrears. But, Foster said, she only accepts offers from buyers who have visited the property – because of the smell. “I do not allow invisible offers,” she said. When an agent called her to let her know she was sending an offer from a Denver-based investor for $ 625,000, Foster said she told him, “I’m sorry. come and feel it. “

