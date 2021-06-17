KeepTruckin Raises $ 190 Million to Invest in AI Products, Double R & D team at 700 – TechCrunch





Keeptruckin, a hardware and software developer that helps truck fleets manage vehicle, cargo and driver safety, has just raised $ 190 million in a Series E funding round, bringing valuation of the company at $ 2 billion, according to CEO Shoaib Makani. G2 business partners, which just raised a $ 500 million fund to help modernize existing industries, participated in the round, alongside existing backers like Greenoaks Capital, Index Ventures, IVP and Scale Venture Partners, which is managed by BlackRock . KeepTruckin intends to invest his new capital in his AI-powered products like GPS tracking, ELD compliance, dispatch and workflow, but he is particularly interested in improving his smart dashcam. , which instantly detects dangerous driving behaviors like cell phone distraction and close tracking and alerts drivers in real time, according to Makani. The company claims that User Transport, one of its customers, claims to have seen a 32% annual reduction in accidents after implementing the Smart Dashcam, DRIVE Risk Score and Safety Hub, products that the company proposes to increase security. The special sauce of KeepTruckins is that we can build complex models (which other dash cameras cannot yet run) and run them on the edge with the constraints of low power, low memory, and low bandwidth, a Makani told TechCrunch. We have developed internal IPs to solve this problem in different environmental conditions such as low light, extreme weather conditions, occluded subject and distortions. This kind of precision requires billions of ground truth data points that are trained and tested on KeepTruckins’ internal machine learning platform, a very resource-intensive process. The platform includes intelligent annotation capabilities to automatically label different data points so that the neural network can play with millions of potential situations, achieving performance similar to that of the peripheral device in the field in actual environmental conditions, according to Makani. A McKinsey 2020 study predicted that the freight industry is unlikely to experience the kind of YOY growth it experienced last year, which was 30% up from 2019, but noted that some industries would grow at higher rates. higher than others. For example, commodities related to e-commerce and agricultural and food products will be the first to return to growth, while electronics and automobiles may grow at a slower pace due to lower demand from consumers. consumers for non-essential products. Since the pandemic, the company said it has experienced annualized growth of 70%, largely due to expansion into new markets such as construction, oil and gas, food and beverage, services on the market. land, moving and storage and farming. KeepTruckin expects this demand to increase and intends to use the fresh funds to scale quickly and recruit more talent that will help advance its AI systems, doubling its R&D team is 700 people globally and focuses on engineering, machine vision, data science and other areas of AI, Makani said. We believe it is essential to bundle these products into user-friendly interfaces for people who are not very technical. Therefore, front-end and full-stack engineers experienced in building incredibly intuitive mobile and web applications are also a high priority, Makani said. Much of KeepTruckin’s technology will eventually power autonomous vehicles to make roads safer, Makani says, something that is also becoming increasingly relevant as the the demand for trucking continues to exceed the supply of drivers. Level 4 and eventually level 5 autonomy will arrive in the trucking industry, but we are still many years away from full scale deployment, ”he said. “Our AI-powered dashcam makes drivers safer and helps prevent accidents today. While the promise of autonomy is real, we are working hard to help businesses realize the value of this technology now.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos