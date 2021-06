Ford Reports Better Than Expected Quarterly Profit Thanks To Rising Vehicle Prices

June 17 (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co (FN) on Thursday said its second-quarter operating profit would exceed expectations amid falling costs and rising prices for new and used vehicles under of the global semiconductor chip shortage. Ford chief executive Jim Farley also told a conference at Deutsche Bank that the No.2 U.S. automaker will eventually increase its spending on electric vehicles beyond $ 30 billion and up through 2025. which he described last month. He added that autonomous driving software startup Argo AI, in which Ford has invested, will need more funding in the future. Read more Ford will provide a more detailed forecast for the second half of the year when it releases its second quarter results on July 28. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company previously said the chip shortage will cost it $ 2.5 billion this year and cut vehicle production in the second neighborhood in half. Read more Farley said chip availability will not return to normal in the auto industry until next year. He added that Ford had been hit harder than other automakers by the fire at a Japanese plant owned by Renesas Electronics Corp (6723.T) which affected chip production. Read more However, the chip shortage has also led to a decline in vehicle inventories, forcing consumers to pay higher prices for new cars as well as used cars at vehicle auctions, to the benefit of Ford Credit, the company said. society. “It’s getting stronger every day – pretty mind-blowing actually,” said Farley, referring to vehicle prices for new and used cars. Ford has also reported great interest in several vehicles, including the recently launched Bronco SUV, which has 125,000 orders. The company has 100,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning electric pickup that will launch next spring. Regarding the deployment of electric vehicles in the United States, Farley said the Biden administration should design incentives that benefit both consumers who buy electric vehicles and the factory workers who produce them. The United Auto Workers union praised a bill under consideration that would give additional incentives to American-made and union-made electric vehicles. Ford also said its net profit for the second quarter will be significantly lower than a year ago, when it enjoyed a $ 3.5 billion gain on its investment in Argo. Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

