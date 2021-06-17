The market reports that commodity inflation is “pretty much over.”

CNBC’s Jim Cramer said on Thursday that markets seemed less and less worried about rampant price increases in a range of commodities, from metals to lumber.

“I have good news for you: the stock market, which is quite right on these matters, says commodity inflation has already peaked,” said the host of “Mad Money”. “Forget the transient, the market says it’s pretty much over.”

Cramer pointed to widespread declines in a number of commodity-related stocks, such as Freeport-McMoRan. Shares of the copper miner fell more than 5% on Thursday and are down about 20% last month.

“Sure, the market could be wrong, but if you’re worried about totally out of control inflation, that possibility has been ruled out,” Cramer said. “You are seeing a sudden collapse of all commodity-related stocks as long-term interest rates collapse, which would not happen in a world with wild and insane inflation.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell again on Thursday following the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting and the release of its updated interest rate forecast. In the S&P 500, four cyclical sectors such as industrials, materials, finance and energy finished in the red on Thursday, while technology was the biggest winner.

“Buyers and sellers have spoken. They think [Fed Chairman] Jay Powell is serious, but not anytime soon, and the topic of hyperinflation… is now off the table, where it should have been all along, ”Cramer added.