Vaccine committee says provinces should give AstraZeneca recipients a different vaccine for second dose
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends that provinces stop administering the AstraZeneca vaccine in most cases, even as a booster for people who have already received the first doses of the product.
NACI said Thursday that AstraZeneca recipients should instead receive a second dose of an mRNA vaccine, like those offered by Pfizer and Moderna.
“An mRNA vaccine is now preferred as a second dose for people who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca / COVISHIELD vaccine, based on emerging evidence of a potentially better immune response from this mixed vaccine schedule,” NACI said in a statement released today. The “mixed vaccination schedule” refers to the practice of using different products for the first and second dose.
The directive to divert AstraZeneca doses from the supply chain comes weeks after NACI, an independent body made up of volunteer experts, said the AstraZeneca vaccine is not the “preferred” product for patients. first doses given its associated risk of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) a condition that causes blood clots combined with a low number of platelets.
The NACI said there is also a risk of developing VITT after receiving a second dose of AstraZeneca. The level of VITT after the second dose of AstraZeneca is considered to be lower than the rate of the first doses, but the NACI said the likelihood of developing this condition after receiving a booster “has increased over time, with current estimates of ‘about 1 in 600,000 people vaccinated. “
While NACI initially said that Canadians could opt for a viral vector vaccine like AstraZeneca if they did not want to wait for an mRNA vaccine, the committee said today that the guidelines have since “evolved” and that a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine “should be offered when starting a vaccine series, unless there is a contraindication, such as an allergy to any ingredient in the mRNA vaccine.”
NACI said provinces can easily switch to an mRNA-based vaccination campaign as Canada is set to receive a flood of vaccines from Pfizer and Modernain in the coming weeks, with an additional 14 million doses which should arrive this month.
WATCH: NACI’s AstraZeneca Product Guidance Changed Again
Since the beginning of May, all provinces have stopped using AstraZeneca for the first doses. Many continued to use it for booster shots.
NACI said people who have already received two doses of AstraZeneca “can rest assured that the vaccine offers good protection against infection and very good protection against serious illness and hospitalization.”
Dr. Donald Vinh, associate professor of medicine at McGill University and expert in microbiology and human genetics, said Canadians who have ever received an AstraZeneca injection should know that NACI is not “blacklisting” injection, they simply favor highly effective alternatives that are more readily available.
“It’s not like there’s been a recall of this product because it’s dangerous. There is nothing inherently wrong with the vaccine. It’s not something wrong. let’s just prioritize the vaccines best suited to the current variants, ”he said. mentionned.
NACI evidence from studies in Germany suggests that mixing one dose of AstraZeneca with a second dose of a Pfizer vaccine may in fact produce “a potentially better immune response, including against variants of concern” than two. doses of AstraZeneca alone.
WATCH: Nothing ‘inherently wrong’ with AstraZeneca, says doctor
“The evidence continues to suggest that a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine followed by a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine has a good safety profile,” NACI said.
A single dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines has been shown to generate a significant antibody response to the novel coronavirus.
But a recent study by the UK Coronavirus Immunology Consortium and the University of Birmingham found that the AstraZeneca vaccine may in fact induce a stronger cellular immune response than the Pfizer coup.
Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, said based on early data, a mixed diet has “worked very well and appears to have a superior response” because it produces both a potent antibody and a cellular response.
The NACI also now recommends that mRNA recipients receive a second injection of the product they received first.
The second shot should match the first unless “the same product is not readily available or the product used for the first dose is unknown,” the NACI said. The two mRNA products can be considered “interchangeable,” the committee said.
Brig.-Gen. Krista Brodie, the military commander in charge of vaccine logistics, said Canada will receive about 9.5 million doses of Moderna by the end of the month, about 1.5 million more than the government planned.
That 9.5 million figure includes the million doses that were given to Canada by the United States this morning.
“It’s the big elevator,” Brodie said. “The supply of vaccines is increasing rapidly.”
As Moderna’s supply stabilizes after months of uncertainty and reduced shipments, Pfizer has made some adjustments to its shipping schedule for July.
Brodie said Pfizer still plans to meet its commitment to send nine million doses to Canada next month, but the government now expects “a lower allocation in early July and a larger allocation later in July to compensate.” .
