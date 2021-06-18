Business
Job losses not expected in Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health merger project
GRAND RAPIDS, MI The proposed merger of Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health is not expected to result in job cuts or building closures at this time, Spectrum CEO Tina Freese Decker said on Thursday at ‘a press conference.
We will invest in our people through training, development and career opportunities, she said at the virtual press conference, which took place around 90 minutes after the exploration of the merger was became public. Since our markets do not overlap and are separate, I do not anticipate any job closures or losses at this time.
Later during the press conference, when asked to expand on his remarks, Freese Decker did not provide additional information.
Right now, we are really focused on bringing the two organizations together, she said. Both organizations are strong. We have complementary strengths, and I see a lot of opportunities for us to come together and find new opportunities.
Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health and Southfield-based Beaumont Health announced Thursday that they have signed a letter of intent to explore the creation of a new healthcare system that would include more than 64,000 employees and approximately $ 13 billion in income. It would be the largest such organization in the state.
We are excited about the opportunity to bring Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health together, said Freese Decker. We have similar missions and visions as well as future aspirations. We have a long history of providing exceptional clinical care to our communities as well as a strong emphasis on academics and research.
While the merger may allow for some consolidation of senior administrative positions between the two companies, University of Michigan business professor Erik Gordon told MLive he does not anticipate the merger which would result in too many losses. jobs.
Since the two hospital systems are located in separate parts of the state, there is no need to close any hospitals or clinics as part of the merger, which would result in the loss of employment of healthcare workers. like nurses and doctors, said Gordon, who studies mergers and acquisitions in the biomedical industry.
He said there might be some consolidation when it comes to the tasks that can be performed in both systems, such as information systems and technology.
I don’t think there will be huge cost savings here (on the staff side), Gordon said. You don’t need two CEOs and CEOs are expensive so there will be savings. They will eventually be able to make savings in information technology … they will be able to do it on a larger scale.
Freese Decker said the merger, which must be approved by regulators, could be completed by fall. Now that the two health systems have signed the letter of intent, authorities are engaged in due diligence and integration planning.
We believe this combined organization will truly benefit patients, members and the state of Michigan, and we are confident that regulators respect our organizations that our organizations are non-profit and mission-driven, she said. declared. In addition, Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health operate in separate markets with no market overlap. Therefore, I do not anticipate any regulatory issues.
Freese Decker would serve as president and CEO of the new healthcare system, which would be headed by a 16-member board of directors and temporarily called the BHSH system. A final name would be chosen after the merger is finalized, which could be finalized this fall following regulatory approvals, Freese Decker said.
Stretching from the Detroit metro to Grand Rapids, the BHSH system would operate 22 hospitals and 305 outpatient care centers and employ more than 64,000 people. This includes over 7,500 physicians, over 3,000 advanced practice providers and over 15,000 nurses. It would also include Priority Health, a Grand Rapids-based health insurance provider owned by Spectrum.
The names of the Spectrums and Beaumonts buildings will not change, Freese Decker said.
Names you see on hospitals like Butterworth or Blodgett will stick, she said. It is important that we honor the legacy names of both organizations and we will go through a process to determine what this new system name is.
– MLive reporter Melissa Frick contributed to this report.
