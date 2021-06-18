Mentor Responds After Great Lakes Mall Owner Filed For Bankruptcy





Washington Prime Group, owner of the Great Lakes Mall, filed for bankruptcy this week, leaving many wondering what the future holds for the Mentor mainstay.

MENTOR, Ohio People are back in stores and states are on their way to normalcy after the pandemic. However, businesses that have suffered over the past year are still suffering. Just days ago, Washington Prime Group, owners of the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as many were forced to do. City officials said they had been warned ahead of the announcement. RELATED: Great Lakes Mall Owner Files For Bankruptcy “We were aware of this long before the announcement was made,” says Mentor City manager Kenneth Filipiak. “We’ve actually been in close contact with a lot of Washington Prime officials.” Based on these conversations, Filipiak believes the Mall is here to stay, one of the iconic places under the Washington Prime umbrella. “Some companies come and go, but the attraction to the mentoring market has remained. And it will continue because it’s a great environment to do business, ”he says. In a statement to 3News, Washington Prime Group used the term “business as usual” to describe the status of Great Lakes Mall. It’s business as usual at the Great Lakes Mall. The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for many consumer-facing businesses, including Washington Prime Group. The company has determined that the Chapter 11 route is the most effective next step in resolving the company’s outstanding debt as we emerge from the pandemic. Throughout the Chapter 11 financial restructuring, we expect our inner cities to remain as usual, including the Great Lakes Mall where our tenants, sponsors and employees will continue to operate as normal, putting the focus on providing enjoyable experiences to our customers. The Mentor area has served as a hub for retailing in northern Ohio for years, posting an overall 92% occupancy rate for retail establishments, including the mall. That’s a number that hasn’t fluctuated much during the pandemic. “Retail is not going anywhere. Certainly the pandemic has changed a lot of people’s habits. And it will take some time for them to come back,” Filipiak said. By restructuring the company’s debt, the mall owner is hoping to stick around as this comeback continues. With any luck, Great Lakes Mall won’t end up on the block like other malls that have closed. “They have a vested interest in not just maintaining it, but investing in it,” Filipiak said of Washington Prime Group, adding that the city was in talks with the company to add additional projects to the mall’s properties. So clearly they are thinking of growth, not closures.

