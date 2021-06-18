Manchin wants Biden to fire FDA chief over controversial Alzheimer’s drug approval





Top line After some of the Food and Drug Administration’s outside advisers resigned, outraged after the agency approved a controversial new drug for Alzheimer’s disease, Sen. Joe Manchin (DW.V.) blasted the chief on Thursday by acting commissioner, Acting Commissioner Dr Janet Woodcock, and urged President Joe Biden not to offer him a permanent position as head of the FDA. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV.) Speaks during an appropriations committee hearing on April 20.

Getty Images

Highlights In one letter to biden, Manchin criticized the FDA for approving a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease with Biogen last week, even though an independent advisory board advised against approval of the drug and questioned its effectiveness at a meeting in November. Manchin said the decision highlights the fact that more of the same leadership in the [FDA] is not the answer, arguing that Biden should appoint a permanent FDA commissioner as soon as possible and that it shouldn’t be Woodcock. Manchin also criticized the FDA for approving powerful opioid pain relievers like OxyContin that helped fuel a nationwide drug epidemic, and claimed that Woodcock, a 35-year veteran of the FDA, was there for it all. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Woodcock has run the agency since the day of the inauguration, serving as interim director even as some former FDA officials urged Biden to appoint a permanent leader. Forbes has contacted the FDA and the White House for comment. Crucial quote It is imperative to have a permanent agency head responsible for answering questions about this approval and assuring the general public of the FDA’s commitment to public health, and Dr. Woodcock is not the right fit. to lead the FDA, Manchin wrote. Key context Last week, the Biogens antibody cocktail aducanumab became the first new drug approved to treat Alzheimer’s disease since 2003. Clinical trials for the drug have been mixed: one trial has shown a 22% reduction in cognitive decline in patients who took it, but another trial reported no improvement in the sick. FDA sign on the drug despite concerns about its effectiveness from many experts, including most of its advisory committee members, which led three members of that committee to to resign Last week. Chief critic This may be the worst FDA approval decision I can remember, said Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, a former FDA advisory board member who resigned last week. New York Times Last week. Against Groups like the Alzheimer’s Association popular the arrival of a new treatment option for a disease that is difficult to treat. [This] is not a cure, and it is a marginal difference for people, but a marginal difference can make a real difference for people who only have to deal with the devastation of Alzheimer’s disease, a said Harry Johns, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association. Stat medical news site. Further reading FDA approves first new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease in nearly 20 years (Forbes) FDA decision on drug Biogen Alzheimers will be watershed moment for agency and biotech industry (Forbes)

