Stock market today: live updates from Dow and S&P for June 18, 2021





Asian stocks drifted on Friday after a rally in US tech stocks and Treasuries on Thursday, as investors unwound some of this year’s dominant reflation trades. The dollar slashed gains and commodities stabilized after the overnight losses. Stocks rose in Hong Kong and Australia, and was little changed in Japan and South Korea. In China, stocks fluctuated after US regulators proposed a ban on products from Huawei Technologies Co. and four other Chinese electronics companies. US futures rose slightly after another round of cyclical stock rotation pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq gauge to another record high. The benchmark S&P 500 closed the US session flat. Treasury yields stabilized from a tumbling amid speculation, investors were unwinding bets on a steeper curve, after Federal Reserve officials signaled that monetary policy tightening could begin sooner than previously thought, helping to limit the risk that inflation could get out of hand. Australian 10-year rates fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell after a fifth day of gains, its longest winning streak since March 2020. Its advance made greenback-listed commodities more expensive, leading to declines across the complex. Copper is heading for its worst week since the start of the pandemic and oil slipped on Friday. The yen was little changed before the Bank of Japan’s policy statement later. Investors are now debating when the Federal Reserve is likely to start cutting back on its monthly bond purchases, after President Jerome Powell signaled in his post-meeting press conference that policymakers were ready to discuss the prospect. . The meeting also showed that the central bank would likely start raising interest rates sooner than its previous forecast suggested, with two hikes expected by the end of 2023. “What we’re seeing here is an interpretation that economic growth is improving and inflation is accelerating; historically, these two elements are positive for areas like the Nasdaq, technology stocks and even small caps ”, Dave Mazza, managing director and product manager of Direxion. “Once we peel the onion a bit, which we see in the data, it’s all generally good for the economy.” Read: The stock market slump in the face of the upheaval with Friday’s “witchcraft” For more market commentary, follow the MLIV blog. Here are some of the main movements in the markets: Actions S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% at 10:50 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 ended the session roughly flat

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3%

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.2%

South Korea’s Kospi index remained stable

Australian S & P / ASX 200 index gained 0.5%

Hang Seng index rose 0.8%

The Shanghai Composite Index was little changed Currencies The Japanese yen was at 110.26 per dollar, little change

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.4488 per dollar

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index Plunged 0.1%

The euro was at $ 1.1912 little changed Obligations The yield on 10-year Treasuries edged up one basis point to 1.52%, retracing the seven-basis point decline from the previous session

Australian 10-year bond yield fell three basis points to 1.61% Merchandise West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $ 70.78 a barrel

Gold was at $ 1,784 an ounce, up 0.6% – With the help of Nancy Moran Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

