



A Juneteenth celebration in New York. President Joe Biden signed a bill establishing June 19 as a federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States Michael Noble Jr./Getty Images



President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill making June 19 the federal public holiday for Juneteentha, but major U.S. stock exchanges will remain open on Friday and Monday. The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will be open as usual on Friday, according to people familiar with the matter. This means the market will open at 9:30 a.m. EDT and close at 4 p.m. EDT. Exchanges are closed on most federal holidays, with the exception of Columbus Day and Veterans Day. June 19 commemorates the end of slavery. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers led by General Gordon Granger arrived in the coastal town of Galveston, Texas, to officially grant freedom to the last enslaved African Americans. The Senate recently passed a law unanimously making the date a federal holiday. The House of Representatives passed the bill by a margin of 415 to 14, with 14 Republicans opposing it. Biden signed the bill shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, creating the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day was established in 1983. Most federal workers will have a day off. By making Juneteenth a federal holiday, all Americans can feel the power of this day and learn from our history, and celebrate progress and fight the distance we have come and the distance we have to travel, Biden said. People familiar with the matter said Barrons the stock exchanges, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Treasury Department will have conversations about whether or not to close for June 17, 2022. An SEC spokesperson said the offices of regulators will be closed on Friday, marking the public holiday. The EDGAR system for businesses and others to file documents will also be closed and will not accept deposits, the spokesperson added. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, or SIFMA, said Thursday it does not recommend closing fixed income markets on Friday. SIFMA will integrate Juneteenth into its vacation program in the future. Although June 19 falls on a Saturday this year, trading typically closes the previous Friday for the holidays. For example, Friday, December 24 will be the holiday observed for Christmas Day in 2021. June 15, 2022 would be a Sunday, so the day observed would be Monday, June 20. The third Friday in June will be busy for stocks. It’s a quadruple day of witchcraft, which means stock index futures, stock index options, single stock options, and single stock futures all expire. This has historically brought chaos to the underlying assets. Write to Connor Smith at [email protected]

