Crude oil prolongs recession as traders weigh the dollar against demand





Oil fell below $ 71 a barrel after the biggest drop in four weeks, with traders assessing the prospects for a stronger dollar amid rising demand. West Texas Intermediate was down 0.7% after falling 1.5% on Thursday amid a large selloff in copper-gold commodities. The commodity losses followed the Federal Reserve’s signal midweek that it will end in time the super-easy policy put in place to save the U.S. economy from the pandemic. This helped the dollar, undermining the attractiveness of commodities denominated in the currency. Despite the pullback, the US crude benchmark is only narrowly lower this week, supported by signs of robust consumption and lower inventories. With the rollout of mobility-boosting coronavirus vaccines, particularly in the United States, Europe and China, optimism about the outlook is reflected in the market’s continued bullish pricing patterns, with oil contracts short-term. superior to those more distant. Oil recovered in 2021 due to increased demand coupled with still tight supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. This combination has tightened the global market at a rapid pace, prompting traders and banks, including Citigroup Inc. expects further gains in the second half of the year. “The underlying bullish image of oil remains on track,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific in Oanda, who stressed that the futures curves continue to pull back sharply. “Longer-term players should use this decline, and any other shorter-term peaks lower today, to refuel to reflect the still very positive medium-term outlook,” he said. . Prices: WTI for July delivery was down 0.7% to $ 70.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 10:04 am in Singapore. Futures fell 0.5% this week, ready for the first drop in four weeks.

Brent for the August settlement fell 0.7% to $ 72.55 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange. Most active prices are 0.2% lower this week.

Investors also follow the situation in Iran. Talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a nuclear deal and potentially allow a resumption of official crude flows have yet to smooth out the remaining differences. Citizens of the Islamic Republic vote on Friday in a presidential election to choose a replacement for Hassan Rouhani, a moderate who helped lead the original 2015 agreement. Brent’s quick time gap was 83 cents a barrel offsetting after narrowing by just 1 cent in Thursday’s drop. This compares to 58 cents a week ago. Likewise, the price differential between December 2021 and a year later was $ 4.82 per barrel, down from $ 4.47 last Friday. Related news: China has stepped up an investigation into private refiners, including at the little-known Panjin hub.

China has stepped up an investigation into private refiners, including at the little-known Panjin hub. The US oil market is reaching a critical point: as demand increases, wildcatters are no longer launching rigs as before.

The US oil market is reaching a critical point: as demand increases, wildcatters are no longer launching rigs as before. Iranians vote on Friday in a presidential election that is expected to produce the lowest turnout in Islamic Republic history. Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos