Business
Not only RavPower, Amazon also ripped off Vava and TaoTronics
In 2017, The New York Times Sunvalley profiled, a Chinese electronics maker who obsessively watched Amazon to create and maintain US-oriented brands known for their quality. They include phone charging specialist RavPower, home office and dash camera supplier Vava, and headphone and home appliance supplier TaoTronics. Now Amazon confirms that it has removed all three of them, apparently for ignoring platform rules.
Wednesday, Amazon confirmed The edge that he had removed RavPower, and today he confirmed that he had removed the other brands as well. It was also clear from their empty Amazon storefronts that something was happening and Sunvalleys’ Chinese parent company has already released a statement, spotted by The Wall Street Journals Nicole Ngyuen, confirming that Amazon suspended them on June 16.
RAVPower’s parent company released a statement saying three of its brands (including Taotronics and VAVA) were suspended from Amz yesterday, affecting 31% of the company’s revenue, and that it will rely on its DTC site .
The stock is down 12% today. https://t.co/6hKeLiyvgm
nicole nguyen (@nicnguyen) June 17, 2021
When Nguyen bought a new charger from RavPower, she received an offer for a $ 35 gift card in exchange for an Amazon review. This kind of manipulation has been against Amazon’s rules since 2016, and Sunvalleys’ statement suggests that is also the reason why these brands were suspended.
Still, there is something bizarre about the situation. Sunvalleys brands stood out among the crowd of ephemeral electronics sellers on Amazon with their word search names. In addition, the products were often good! RavPower made our favorite wireless charger and we recommended the Vava laser TV as the projector with the best picture quality. Wire cutter called a Vava hub the best USB-C hub, and we recommended a HooToo USB-C hub in 2018.
Interestingly, Amazon has yet to remove HooToo, a fourth Sunvalley brand. it still has at least three USB-C hubs on sale. Another brand, USpicy, still seems to be selling a pack of makeup brushes, and the Anjou aromatherapy brand always has a range of essential oil diffusers, bath bombs, etc.
Sunvalley said in the statement that affected Amazon stores accounted for 31% of its revenue, which is a lot, but the impact might not end there. Some of the company’s products were also supplied by Amazon, although you were to purchase them from a website like ravpower.com, for example. When I tried to buy a RavPower charger yesterday, I received an email stating that my order could not be finalized. It is possible that they just sold out, however.
RavPower did not respond to a request for comment, and I spent about 10 minutes on hold with Sunvalley US before being informed that they would respond to me within the next two days.
Something that may or may not be relevant: Allen Fung, longtime Managing Director of Sunvalley in the United States, who takes credit for building these brands and leading Amazon’s business over the past ten years, left the company in January 2021, according to his LinkedIn page. Sunvalley seems were acquired in 2018 by Guangdong SACA Precision Manufacturing, a company mainly concentrated on the production of hinges and slides for drawers and household appliances. This is the company that issued the press release.
Amazon confirmed on Wednesday that it is also suspending gadget brands Aukey and Mpow.
Update, 3:37 p.m. ET: Added mentions of Guangdong SACA Precision Manufacturing.
Update, 10:46 p.m. ET: Added confirmation from Amazon that it has also removed Vava and TaoTronics.
picture credit
