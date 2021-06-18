Second dose of AstraZeneca a ‘good choice’ despite federal guidelines: BC’s top doctor





VICTORIA There is no wrong choice for a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine despite recommendations from a federal panel that people who received Oxford-AstraZeneca first should choose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for a second injection , according to British Columbia

VICTORIA There is no wrong choice for a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine despite recommendations from a federal panel that people who received Oxford-AstraZeneca first should choose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for a second injection said BC’s top doctor. New guidelines from the National Immunization Advisory Committee said Thursday that Pfizer or Moderna are preferred as the second dose based on growing evidence that the combination produces a stronger immune response and the risk of rare vaccine-induced blood clots associated with AstraZeneca. Previously, the committee said AstraZeneca beneficiaries could choose to receive a second dose of the same vaccine or a different injection. Provincial health worker Dr Bonnie Henry said the expert group’s recommendation stems from a small study in Germany, but other studies show all vaccines provide excellent protection against COVID-19 and that two doses of one of the vaccines are safe and effective. “We still know from the information we see here in British Columbia, but also mainly in the UK, where a lot of AstraZeneca has been used, that the efficacy of the vaccine is very good at the same time. for AstraZeneca and mRNA vaccines, ”she told a press conference. Henry said anyone who has received two doses of AstraZeneca can rest assured that they have received a safe vaccine. “The bottom line is the very real world experience and the evidence shows us that we have good protection at all levels with both vaccines in our community,” she said. “We can be very reassured that two doses of any vaccine you receive are safe and effective and will work here in British Columbia.” Henry said she would continue to monitor vaccine efficacy data and studies. British Columbia will not change its vaccination advice, leaving the choice of which vaccine to adopt, she said. Henry said the people of British Columbia can feel safe choosing AstraZeneca for their vaccine “was a good choice to make.” “There is no wrong decision here,” she said. “If you have received two doses of AstraZeneca you can be assured that you have a safe vaccine.” Health Minister Adrian Dix said federal government supply issues would mean fewer doses of Pfizer vaccine will be available in British Columbia during the first two weeks of July, but those numbers will be caught up in ‘by the end of July. He said more than 4.2 million people in British Columbia have received their first COVID-19 vaccine, representing 76.5% of adults or 74.8% of all eligible people aged 12 and over. . About 770,000 people received their second vaccine, Dix said. British Columbia reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Thursday, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,739 people. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 17, 2021. Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos