Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,144.04, down 86.92 points.). Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down $ 2.12, or 4.67 percent, to $ 43.29 on 20.2 million shares. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN). Utilities. Down 96 cents, or 4.91 percent, to $ 18.60 on nine million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 11 cents, or 0.22 percent, to $ 49.97 on 8.9 million shares. BlackBerry Ltée (TSX: BB). Technology. Up 84 cents, or 5.33 percent, to $ 16.61 on eight million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Down 34 cents, or 1.38 percent, to $ 24.26 on 7.3 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Down 13 cents or 5.83 percent, to $ 2.10 on 7.2 million shares. Companies in the news: Empire Co. Ltd. (TSX: EMP.A). Down seven cents to $ 42.39. Canadian competition laws should be amended to ban cartel-like practices and wage fixing agreements in the nation’s grocery sector, according to a new report from the House of Commons industry committee. The report comes a year after Canada’s Big Three grocers, Loblaw Companies Ltd., Metro Inc. and Sobeys parent company, Empire Company Ltd., cut temporary pay bonuses linked to the pandemic to one day apart in June. The decision prompted the committee to hold hearings on the matter and invite senior grocery store managers to explain their decisions. While retailers have admitted to communicating with each other about the end of their respective wage bonuses of around $ 2 an hour, they have denied coordinating the end of the wage increases, according to the report released Wednesday. Michael Medline, president and CEO of Sobeys and Empire, said the company monitors what other retailers are doing, but does not collaborate or coordinate with its competitors. Metro president and CEO Eric La Flche said he reached out to his counterparts at Loblaw and Sobeys to gather information so as not to get an unspoken pay deal. Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX: PPL). Down 74 cents or 1.8 percent to $ 40.71. Pembina Pipeline Corp. and TC Energy Corp. announced a plan to develop a carbon transportation and sequestration system in Alberta. The companies say the project will form the backbone of Alberta’s carbon use and storage industry. It will be able to transport over 20 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. Pembina and TC Energy plan to modernize existing pipelines as well as build new systems to connect the province’s largest sources of industrial emissions to a sequestration site northeast of Redwater, Alta. They say that using existing assets speeds up the project schedule, reduces environmental and community impacts, and is less expensive. Pembina and TC Energy hope that the first phase will be operational by 2025. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 17, 2021.

