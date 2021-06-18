In the United States, jobless claims stand at 412,000

WASHINGTON (AP) – The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits increased last week for the first time since April despite ample evidence that the economy and labor market are rebounding steadily from the pandemic recession.

The Labor Department said on Thursday that jobless claims rose by 37,000 from the previous week to 412,000. As the labor market strengthened, the number of weekly jobless claims fell for the last week. most of the year.

The number of unemployment claims generally reflects the pace of layoffs.

Weekly claims for unemployment assistance had fallen for six straight weeks and economists expected a further drop last week.

Still, the report showed that the four-week claims average, which smoothes week-to-week highs and lows, fell from 8,000 last week to 395,000 – the lowest average in four. weeks since the pandemic hit the economy in March 2020.

Because jobless claims are on the rise “shouldn’t be of concern yet,” said AnnElizabeth Konkel, economist at Indeed Hiring Lab.

“The big picture is that while we are not yet back to a ‘normal’ level of initial claims, they are no longer astronomically high.”

A year ago, nearly 1.5 million people applied for unemployment benefits within a week.

With the rise in vaccinations and more and more consumers venturing out to spend – on restaurant meals, airline tickets, movie tickets and in-store purchases – the economy is rapidly recovering from the recession. All of this renewed spending has fueled customer demand and has led many companies to seek new workers, often with higher wages, and avoid layoffs.

In fact, the speed of the recession rebound caught many companies off guard and sparked a race to hire. In May, employers created 559,000 fewer jobs than expected, proof that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy recovers faster than expected.

But many economists expect hiring to catch up with demand in the coming months, especially as federal unemployment assistance programs end and more people are looking for jobs. They note that the economy still has 7.6 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic.

And employers are posting jobs faster than applicants can fill them. In April, they announced a record 9.3 million job postings, up 12% from the number in March.

The rapid deployment of vaccines has reduced the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to just over 12,000 on average, from around 250,000 per day in early January.

Although jobless claims have fallen since early 2021, when they exceeded 900,000, they remain high by historical standards. Before the pandemic crippled the economy in March 2020, jobless claims stood at around 220,000 per week.

In Thursday’s report, the government said a total of 3.5 million Americans continued to receive traditional state unemployment benefits during the week ending June 5, up just 1 000 from the previous week.

Many Americans are grappling with COVID-19-related health and child care challenges and career uncertainty after the recession permanently wiped out many jobs. Some who lost their jobs during the pandemic have decided to retire. Others take their time looking for work because, in some cases, additional federal unemployment benefits, in addition to regular state unemployment assistance, pay them more than their old jobs.

Many states, however, are expected to start dropping supplemental federal unemployment assistance this month.

Including federal benefits, 14.8 million people received some form of unemployment assistance during the week of May 29, down nearly 560,000 from the previous week and from 30.2 million one year earlier.