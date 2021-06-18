Victorian Plumbing operates an 850m float on the Aim Exchange

The Merseyside family behind Victorian Plumbing are expected to become one of the richest in the country when the bathroom products retailer goes public this month.

The Radcliffes will be worth $ 760million, making them richer than some of the UK’s most established families.

Mark Radcliffe, 42, started the business from a shed in his parents’ backyard just over 20 years ago.

Bathroom Bonanza: Mark Radcliffe, 42 (pictured) founded Victorian Plumbing from a shed in his parents’ backyard just over twenty years ago

He has since grown the business, with the help of his family, into one of the UK’s leading bathroom kit websites, selling everything from tubs to sinks to by taps and tiles.

And yesterday the company was valued at 850 million, or 262 pence per share, ahead of its London listing, paving the way for a life-changing salary for the Radcliffes.

The float is expected to be the largest ever recorded on the Aim junior exchange, with Barclays and Numis acting as bookkeepers.

Major shareholder Mark Radcliffe will sell 212 million shares. Its stake will drop from 72% to 46%, giving it a remaining stake worth 389 million.

At the same time, Neil Radcliffe, brother of the CEO and chief product officer, is preparing to sell 42 million shares.

This will reduce the 40-year-old’s stake from 14% to 9% and leave him with a stake of 78 million.

And parents Carole and George, aged 63 and 68 respectively, will sell 12 million shares and reduce their stake from 5% to 3%. Their remaining stake will be worth 28 million.

Even after the sales, the family will retain majority control, commanding 58% of the stock.

Victorian hopes to raise 11.6 million separately in the free float by placing new shares.

Mark Radcliffe added: “The overwhelmingly positive reaction to our IPO has been a lesson in humility.”

Radcliffe first rose to prominence in the 2000s when he became the UK’s first ‘Ebay millionaire’, having sold tens of thousands of cell phone accessories each month through the online marketplace. .

He also founded Victorian Plumbing, which became his main business. Victorian then moved into an office in Formby in 2004 before opening its first showroom in 2009.

In December 2013, the company opened its first warehouse in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, with Radcliffe’s father helping to move the stock using a forklift.

The company, which employs 200 people, saw its sales boost by the DIY boom during the pandemic.

Its website receives 23 million visitors per year, with revenues of 208.7 million last year and profits of 26.2 million.

Radcliffe, who lives in Merseyside with his wife and three children, describes himself as a workaholic and car fanatic.

He said he first worked hard to buy a Ferrari, a dream he realized at the age of 26, by buying a 150,000 car and admits he “never could have achieve what I have “without the support of his family.

Father George built him a second shed to store the stock after his debut, while mum Carole would have prepared “breakfast, lunch and dinner” for him when he worked long days. She was also a director, according to Companies House.

Radcliffe also described his younger brother Neil, who manages the company’s product development and sourcing, as “the most valuable asset in the whole business.”

Neil worked evenings as a stacker at the Morrisons supermarket because his older brother couldn’t afford him.

Another person on the verge of popping the champagne corks is Stephanie Judge, who started as Radcliffe’s personal assistant and office administrator in 2013.

She rose through the ranks to become chief executive and is expected to sell 433,378 shares worth 1.1 million. The 32-year-old will retain a 0.8% stake worth 6.4 million.