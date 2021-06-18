ASIC responds to Nuix float failure





Despite this, Mr Longo said ASIC had questioned Nuix on various issues relating to historical accounting anomalies regarding revenue recognition. But, he said, the regulator was happy with the company’s responses and was happy to let the float continue with the existing prospectus. He described the prospectus review process as neither a ticking nor a deep dive with testing and pushing, but rather like somewhere in the middle. The debate was sparked after weeks of revelations by The Australian Financial Review, Age and The Sydney Morning Herald on the company, its bad culture and underinvestment in its software products, a recent history of not meeting sales forecasts and risks not disclosed in its prospectus. The revelations and recent profit declines led Nuix chief executive Rod Vawdrey to resign on Tuesday, while chief financial officer Stephen Doyle by mutual consent left the company. Mr Longo, who was appointed president in April, also rebuffed a claim made under parliamentary privilege Thursday night by Senator ONeill that ASIC commissioner Cathie Armor was in a conflict of interest. in this matter through his previous employment with ASIC. Commissioner Armor does not own any Macquarie shares and has no financial connection to Macquarie (other than a bank account), Mr Longo said. Commissioner Armor has been employed by Macquarie for over eight years. At this point, I don’t think Commissioner Armor has a conflict of interest. Mr Longo also said he was confident that ASIC processes and procedures were being properly followed by former interim president Karen Chester, whom Senator ONeill had suggested on Thursday that she neglected her duties while being distracted by domestic politics. Senator Deborah ONeill was not impressed by ASIC President Joe Longos ‘defense of regulators’ stance on Nuix. Alex Ellinghausen Senator ONeill also asked ASIC about the team of people responsible for reviewing the prospectus, asking if it was common for a graduate under the age of nine months to play a significant role in reviewing the document. Mr Longo dismissed the claim that a junior was in charge of the review, saying that while the graduate was involved and did a first reading of the prospectus, other work was being done by people in senior management. Although he affirmed his confidence in his review of Nuix’s prospectus, given that the company has published several declines in its profits and its shares have fallen since January, ASIC, the regulator, has opened a new investigation into the forensic analysis software company. the Financial analysis previously reported that ASIC had sent Section 19 notices to Nuix and Macquarie as it is examining whether Nuix overestimated the forecast prior to listing. Sources said AFR weekend some of Senator ONeills’ Labor colleagues were shocked by his personal attacks on the two senior ASIC commissioners. While they supported her pursuit of ASIC on the Nuix tank, they were unhappy that she was using parliamentary privilege to reprimand Ms Armor and Ms Chester. With John Kehoe.

