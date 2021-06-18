When does Juneteenth Day go into effect on the stock and bond markets? It is complicated





The June 10 public holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States is now a new federal holiday after President Biden enacted a bill Thursday afternoon, making it a public holiday in the same capacity as Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and the 10th holiday.

The move comes after the House voted 415-14 on Wednesday to make it a national holiday.

The United States Office of Personnel Management has announced that most federal employees will take Friday off because the holiday falls on a Saturday this year. However, from Wall Street’s perspective, there is no guarantee that this day will immediately translate into an officially recognized day on Wall Street, if the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is any guide. Juneteenth, which is celebrated annually by many on June 19, is a day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States in 1865. It was on this date that Union General Gordon Granger read the proclamation of emancipation to African Americans in Texas, approximately 2 years after proclamation, January 1, 1863. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, a trading group in the brokerage industry that recommends stocks for the bond market, including vacations for those who trade fixed income assets like 10-Year Treasury TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.514%

and 30-year Treasury bills TMUBMUSD30Y,

2.097% ,

said Juneteenth will be incorporated into their vacation schedule in the years to come. A 2019 statement that outlined Sifmas’ shutdown policy referred to Fedwire, the payment processing system widely used by central banks, as the main determinant of Sifma closures. If Fedwire is operational, SIFMA will not recommend a closing of the fixed income market, the statement said. Sifma’s spokesperson said that since June 19 of this year falls on a Saturday this year and Fedwire remains open on Friday, Sifma will therefore not recommend an early close on Friday. Someone familiar with the New York Stock Exchange, owned by the Intercontinental Exchange ICE,

+ 0.16% ,

said Wall Street sites should meet, including Nasdaq Inc., to determine a shutdown plan. A Nasdaq spokeswoman said all U.S. markets operated by the exchange will remain open on Friday, a large expiration of options and futures, and Monday to maintain a fair and orderly market and minimize operational risks. The Nasdaq looks forward to engaging with industry participants and regulators regarding updates to future trading calendars and holidays, the exchange said. JohnJacobs, executive director of the Georgetown Center for Financial Markets and Policy, said it was about coordinating the exchanges. There will be a lot of conversations about how to recognize this holiday, he said. The former Nasdaq chief marketing officer said the exchanges must set their vacation schedules and the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission must step in to approve vacations on those sites. Regulators would like to ensure coordination and plumbing are in place, he said. Meanwhile, Cboe Global Markets CBOE,

+ 0.90%

Likewise, he has said he will not adjust his sites’ trading hours on Mondays instead of the Saturday statutory holiday, but supports the bill and looks forward to working with the industry. Of course, these trading platforms, which help determine the values ​​of the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.62% ,

the S&P 500 SPX index,

-0.04%

and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP,

+ 0.87% ,

are not required to close just because a federal holiday has been declared. For example, the closing of the market for King Jr.’s birthday, in honor of the murdered civil rights leader, is a relatively new development. When the holiday was promulgated by President Ronald Reagan in 1983 and officially established in 1986, the NYSE and other major exchanges remained open, observing a minute of silence at noon. It was notuntil January 19, 1998, which the NYSE and Nasdaq first said they would allow a full day off. Jacobs said the exchanges are all about tradition, noting that Good Friday, which is not a federal holiday, has long been observed in the stock markets. the Wall Street JournaI note that Juneteenth is observed in 9% of businesses, citing a survey conducted this year by employer consulting firm Mercer LLC. Last year, following a series of deaths of black Americans, highlighted by the murder of George Floyd, a black man, who died as a police officer knelt on his neck, Amazon.com AMZN,

+ 2.17%

named Juneteenth an uplifting day, urging employees to participate in learning opportunities, to recognize the end of slavery in America. Some other companies have also given employees a day off or recognized it in some way. Admittedly, there is not always a uniformity of the holidays on Wall Street and in the business world as a whole. Veterans Day, which is meant to honor American servicemen and military women, was once celebrated by the stock and bond markets as early as 1938 (some date back to 1921). But over time that has changed.

