CureVacs Covid decline shows that not all mRNA vaccines are created equal

The rapid development and remarkable effectiveness of Covid-19 shots from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. has set very high expectations for the new technology it uses. CureVac NV vaccine disappointment shows that not all messenger RNA projects will live until hope.

The German biotech company has made crucial choices that distinguish its candidate. Although the results of the trials published earlier this week are not directly comparable, and the proliferation of viral variants has complicated studies since the other injections were tested last year, experts say the main differences between the vaccines probably played a major role in CureVac’s poor results.

A key element was the dosage. CureVac executives said they are probably not using enough mRNA to elicit strong immunity. The low dosage was necessary because the company was using a different type of mRNA than that used in rival injections, and higher amounts would have increased the risk of side effects.

The company lost more than half of its market value after revealing that the vaccine was only 47% effective against Covid infections in an interim analysis. This is well below the levels achieved by Moderna and Pfizer. While it is too early to label CureVac’s shot as a failure, the weak preliminary results have called the company’s choices into question, suggesting that viral variants alone may not explain the poor performance of the vaccine by compared to its rivals.

“It’s a big surprise,” said Zhiqiang Shu, analyst at Berenberg Capital Markets LLC. “I would attribute a lot of that to technology,” said Shu.

The next generation

More than

If CureVac cannot get approval for its first-generation vaccine, it will be more difficult to pass clinical trials for a more promising second-generation version of the vaccine, Shu said.

This version is expected to be more potent even if the mRNA is not changed, the company said, due to the optimization of the formula. Still, he pointed to new variations for his study’s “sobering” results, saying the landscape has changed since others ran their tests.

“There was room for improvement for the technology” in the context of developing a second-generation Covid shot, CureVac spokeswoman Sarah Fakih said. “We could also discuss whether he was the best candidate. But the results don’t read into the technology that doesn’t work.

Like the approved snapshots from Moderna and Pfizer, which worked in partnership with CureVac’s candidate BioNTech SE relies on mRNA to enroll the body’s own cells as vaccine factories. But the products are occupying competing camps in the emerging world of this technology.

The immune system quickly tries to attack the unmodified mRNA floating around in the body, forcing drug developers to mask their products so that they are not destroyed before they are effective. Moderna and BioNTech do this by making chemical modifications. CureVac, on the other hand, leaves mRNA in a more natural state.

CureVac’s approach may have benefits, if it can be refined in the next generation of the vaccine. Biotechnology only used 12 micrograms of mRNA in its injection, potentially allowing the same amount of substance to stretch for many more doses of the vaccine. In contrast, each dose of Pfizer-BioNTech contains 30 micrograms of mRNA, while that of Moderna requires 100.

Dosage levels

But the CureVac shot probably failed to effectively protect against Covid because those dosage levels were too low, said Peter Kremsner, director of the Institute of Tropical Medicine at the University of Tuebingen in Germany, who helped supervising the patient’s trial. The company couldn’t use a higher dose because it didn’t change the mRNA in the formulation, Kremsner said in an email.

An earlier trial showed that the dosage of CureVac generated an amount of antibodies similar to that of patients recovering from natural Covid infection after two weeks, while the level of Moderna and Pfizer injections was three times higher, said Sam Fazeli, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

“Blaming the viral variants for the low efficacy of CureVac’s vaccine is dangerous and reckless,” Fazeli wrote, saying it could hamper vaccination campaigns and cause people to be unnecessarily anxious.

Despite the setback, CureVac says it will continue and seek regulatory approval as more vaccines are needed. A full analysis of age groups and the different variants of the trial will be needed, officials from the European Medicines Agency said on Thursday.

The data comes as the world stands at a crossroads in the pandemic, with global infections declining even as outbreaks in places with less access to vaccines are a reminder that Covid is far from gone. The richest countries have taken a disproportionate share of the more than 2.4 billion blows administered so far.

Bayer, GSK

Partly owned by the German government, CureVac has partnered with Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc and the UK government aimed to speed up production of its shot and future versions that will target the mutated strains.

More details will emerge in the final reading of the study, which will include more than 200 cases and could arrive in two or three weeks. New data could alter efficacy results, CureVac said.

“We are virtually fighting a different virus, a different pandemic, over the past six months,” CEO Franz-Werner Haas said on a conference call.

– With the help of Robert Langreth and Katharine Gemmell