The CEO of Dream Exchange on the latest developments of the new upcoming exchange

Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss future prospects for the future minority-owned stock exchange and to facilitate accessibility of capital markets.

KRISTIN MYERS: Happy to see you again. What if there was a minority-owned stock exchange, a bit like the NASDAQ or the New York Stock Exchange, that would create economic autonomy for various companies? Well, our next guest is building it.

We are now joined by Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange. Joe, nice to see you back with us. You and I chatted about a year ago about the Dream Exchange while you were still in the process of getting a license. But for those who don’t know, give a quick overview of how Dream Exchange works and where you are currently building this exchange.

JOE CECALA: So thanks. And thank you again for having me again because it is such a fascinating story. We’re still under construction, so we don’t have a license yet. But we are taking very important steps. In fact, the additions to our squad are really what leaked this week.

We have one of the senior architects from NASDAQ who has just joined our team. He was with the NASDAQ for 15 years. And really, what we’re building is a two-pronged approach. The first thing we do is create a cutting edge environment for financial technology. And our team really is the dream team. So we added Bruce Trask. We have Ray Edwards, who has already built up order books for the exchanges.

We build it in a cyber-secure environment. We made a deal with a company called DefendEdge. And everything we build is state of the art. And everything is built in a cyber-secure environment, even literally from our company meetings and our management meetings literally unable to be penetrated because it was – above all, we wanted to be better than other exchanges. . It wasn’t just a goal to be able to get a license to match commands like all other exchanges. We want to be better than them.

And we work very well with the black community. We are going to have some important announcements in the coming months regarding some of the partnerships, ambassadors and strategic relationships that we have forged over the past year. Once again, these will be national reports.

So it’s going really well. It is an extremely positive reception from the market. We had over a million people on our website last fall just with our first announcement. So this is obviously an idea whose time has come to put capital markets, public capital markets in a place where they can actually help minority communities and help entrepreneurs in our nation.

ALEXIS CHRISTOFOUROS: Joe, I know that when you are laid off and up and running you are looking to identify new start-ups that you think have a long track of growth. But what will be the criteria to appear on your scholarship? And I think when investors hear that this is a smaller exchange, they start to think about liquidity. What can they expect from this?

JOE CECALA: So there was a little change in our business plan, not that we lowered the bar in any way. But there are two reasons not to worry about liquidity. One is that we are creating a national market system exchange. We will therefore be part of the national best offer, best offer system. We will be side by side, apparently, seven exchanges that exist today.

So any market liquidity for any public security can be traded on our exchange in exactly the same way, in fact, in a better way, because we are building it as a whole new state-of-the-art environment. . Then, the archipelago or the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, will be in parallel with their liquidity needs.

So it will be traded through corresponding orders. We will be on both sides of every bit and offer, as with any other exchange.

The difference we are going to make is that we are designing a custom set of quotation rules designed to attack the small and mid cap market. Small and mid caps are not owners of small and mid caps. They are all they have. So we’re customizing the rulebook to lower some of the minimum funding requirements without lowering the transparency and reporting requirements. We fully comply with SEC reporting and transparency rules. So that’s the first thing.

On the National Stock Exchange, we will be able to accept quotes that are not currently open for listing on the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ. And the New York Stock Exchange has a minimum market cap of $ 250 million. We will be much lower than that. When we publish our rules, they will finally be released.

But the other great thing we do is we really help defend the Main Street Growth Act, which makes for an entirely different business environment. It allows the creation of venture capital exchanges. Now, the creation of these exchanges will allow what was historically exempt from private offerings to participate in a public environment as long as they meet all reporting standards.

And these will be very small transactions. These could be public offers of $ 5 million to $ 50 million. And that’s the segment of the market, not even by my own research, which we have extensively researched, but by Treasury Department and SEC research, which shows that the $ 50 million public offering was the bulwark of the American capital market system.

75-90% of all public offerings 20 years ago were $ 50 million and under. And today, we probably have less than 4%. Some years it is as low as 2%. So it is the entrepreneur’s money. It is the exit money from venture capital. It is the money out of private equity at an intermediate stage where, at $ 50 million, there is substantial growth, substantial rise, substantial wealth creation for the smart investor.

So the venture capital market, under the Main Street Growth Act, will really transform the capital markets. It will be a very exciting time when this bill is passed. It’s been a little slow just because of, obviously, the political environment and COVID and impeachments and things like that. And so a very small securities bill …

I think it’s hot to move this year. We are getting such favorable responses, bipartisan support. It’s so interesting to see people who have been labeled as progressives like Arianna Pressley agree to the bill and say it would be good for the capital markets.

KRISTIN MYERS: Well, we’ll have to see how that definitely goes forward. Unfortunately, we are out of time. Joe Cecala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange, thank you for joining us.