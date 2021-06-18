June 18

Neo-Mexican Black IPA | Revel Brewing Co.

Revel Brewing Co. announced its last two outings.

Neo-Mexicanus Black IPA (6.5% abv) is a beer in collaboration with Big Shed Brewing and is hopped with Neomexicanus to provide flavors of tropical fruit, coconut, tobacco and purple. This infusion is available now on order online.

June 11

Nostalgic tones | Hawkers

Hawkers announced a new brew celebrating retro colors.

Nostalgic Tones (7% abv) is an India Brown Ale hopped with Galaxy and Citra while flavors of chocolate and caramel shine through.

This version is available online and through retail now.

Coconut carrier | Black Brewing Co.

Black Brewing Co. announced a new winter release.

Coconut Porter (6.5% abv) is a porter style beer with characters of roasted chocolate, caramel and sweet toasted coconut to balance the bitterness.

This version is available online with local dealer listings to come.

Super Sabbath | Otherside Brewing Co.

Otherside Brewing Co. announced the return of its annual stout.

Super Sabbath (10.2% abv) is a pastry stout with flavors of vanilla and chocolate.

This beer is available now in the tap room while selected retailers will be stocking it from Monday, June 14.

Type of survivor and counterweight | Shuffling of acts

Shuffling of acts announced two limited versions.

Type of survivor (10.5% abv) is a hazy TIPA is a hoppy return brew with Motueka and Galaxy.

Counterbalance (5.8% abv) is a pale, hazy hop with Citra, Vic Secret and Simcoe.

These two versions are available now online.

Bombardier B2 Mach 11.0 | Bridge Road Brewers

Bridge road announced a beer to celebrate its 11th anniversary.

B2 Bomber Mach 11.0 (9.3% abv) is a Black Belgian Double IPA with a combination of black matls and fruity Belgian yeast characters.

This limited version will ship starting June 16.

Descent 21 | Bentspoke Brewery

Bentspoke Brewery announced the return of its annual stout in time for its seventh birthday.

Descent 21 (10% abv) is a Russian Imperial Stout with flavors of vanilla and whiskey creating a bitter palate for this winter beer.

This version is available on tap and in cans for a limited time through local dealers.

Moo Brew Stout | Moo Brew

Moo Brew announced the return of its annual stout in time for winter.

Moo Brew Stout (8% abv) is a Russian Imperial style stout hopped with Centennial to create a bitter, rich and dense palate.

This beer is available for a limited time online.

In the spring | Bodriggy

Bodriggy released a limited hazy IPA.

Dayspring (6.7% abv) is a hazy IPA brewed with Cashmere and Azacca hops with flavors of mango and pineapple to create a smooth palate.

This limited version is available in cans and drums via Bodriggys online shop.

Little Korben | Akasha Brewery

Akasha have released a new IPA.

Little Korben (6% abv) is a light IPA with flavors of passion fruit and pine to present a subtle sweetness.

This beer is available now online, in the taproom and through local dealers.

Henson Park Project | Philter Brewery

Philter Brewery announced a collaborative brewing with the Newtown Jets.

Named after the original land of the Jets, Henson Park Draft (4.5% abv) has been hopped with 100% Australian hops to create a fresh, easy-to-drink brew.

This limited version will be available at local bottle stores and will be sold at every Newtown Jets home game.

Normie | Erosion meadery

Made in one go from FrothTown 2020, Erosion meaderys The traditional semi-sweet Normie (6.0% abv) mead was so popular that they brought it back.

With ~ 250 kilograms of multifloral honey, giving it a light to medium honey aroma and flavor with minor floral notes, depending on the tasting notes.

Kodachrome | Running with thieves

Running with thieves announced a new IPA version as part of its Loose collection.

Kodachrome (5.8% abv) is a double dry-hopped black IPA with flavors of grapefruit, strawberry, pineapple and tobacco.

This limited version is available now in taproom and online.

plum pie | Dainton beer

Dainton beer announced the release of its new Imperial Pastry Sour.

Plum Pie (8.4% abv) has sweet and sour flavors with a rich and juicy mashed blood plums and typical pie spices: cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and vanilla bean depending on the tasting notes.

June 4

Barely Wine, Sourade, Midnight Barley Cowboy and Cashmere Cat | Wayward brewing company.

Wayward Brewing Company. announced some limited releases for June.

Barely Wine (11.7% abv) is an English-style barley wine with flavors of candied apple, caramel and caramel fudge, according to the brewers. It will be available from Friday June 25.

Sourade (4% abv) is a blueberry beer serving as Waywards beer for GABS. It will be available in cans for a limited time starting Friday, June 18.

Midnight Barley Cowboy (6% abv) is an American style forward and returns for a limited time. Additionally, her Cashmere Cat (6% abv) is an East Coast style IPA being re-released through local dealers.

Imperial Stout 2021 | Felons Brewing Co.

Felons Brewing Co. released its annual stout.

The Imperial Stout 2021 (10% abv) is an aromatic stout with notes of espresso and dark chocolate hopped with Fuggles.

This limited version is available now online and directly from the brewery.

Pierre beer 2021 | Stone & Wood

Stone and Wood released its limited edition 2021 Vintage Stone Beer (6.4% abv).

This wood-fired porter is a dark brown, with rich, chocolatey aromas, followed by flavors of coffee, dark chocolate and biscuit on the palate and ends with a firm bitterness according to the brewers’ notes.

It is available now for pre-order.

Dawn Patrol Breakfast Stout | Gage Roads Brew Co.

Gage Roads Brew Co. has teamed up with Twin Peaks Coffee Roasters of Perth for their latest limited release, Dawn Patrol Breakfast Stout.

“The collaborative process of selecting the coffee blend, evaluating the flavor profile of the different coffee brewing methods, and then scaling to brew 200kg of Twin Peaks coffee at the brewery was amazing,” said Gage’s chief brewer, Ross Brown.

6% abv beer is available nationwide from select resellers on tap and in cans of 500 ml.

Creature of the Night & Event Horizon | Aether Brewing

Aether Brewing announced the return of two favorite winter season beers.

Creature of the Night (7% abv) is a peanut butter stout with hints of chocolate and caramel, according to Brisbane’s Aether.

Event Horizon (6.7% abv) is a spiced porter rum dominated by flavors of vanilla and spiced rum with hints of chocolate and coffee.

Both versions will be available in barrels and cans from Tuesday, June 8.

new heights | Brewing two birds

Brewing two birds announced its first release in its Flights of Fancy line to celebrate the brewery’s 10th anniversary.

New Heights (8% abv) is a decaf hopped IPA with citrus flavors to create a bitter taste. For the design of the box, Two Birds collaborated with local artist Kitiya Palaskas.

No doubt Stout | Two Berries Brewing Co.

Two Berries Brewing Co. announced the release of its winning AIBA brew.

No Doubt Stout (6.2% abv) is a gluten-free stout made from vienna, caramel and chocolate roasted millet, brewed with East Kent Goldings hops for a smooth palate.

Beer is available online and in bottle stores across the country.

Steep ‘N Deep and The Woodsman | Willow wolf

Wolf of the Willows Brewing Co. announced its latest limited release.

Steep N Deep (8.5% abv) is an Imperial West Coast IPA hopped with Nelson Sauvin, Montueka, Kohatu and Nectaron with aromatic notes of pineapple, passion fruit, citrus, grapefruit and peach.

This beverage will be available from Tuesday, June 15.

The Woodsman (4.5% abv) is an Amber Ale beer that is coming back in new cans. This is now available in drums and cans.

Imperial Stout 2021 | Beer Colporteur

the Hawkers The Imperial Stout 2021 (10.5% abv) which recently won a gold medal at this year’s AIBA features dark chocolate and espresso flavors.

The stout is available now at the cellar door and in person.

NEIPA Kitchen Sink, Coconut Milk Stout, Cherry Pie Compass Sauce, American Lager | Braeside Brewery

Melbourne’s Braeside Brewing is launching five new limited edition beers.

Kitchen Sink is a 6.2% BAC New England IPA fermented with Verdant yeast with flavors of passion fruit, apricot and orange according to Braeside. It’s brewed with Galaxy, Citra, Lemondrop, and a new BSG hop blend called Sequoia.

His Gypsy King Coconut Milk Stout is a 6% alcohol beer with 12 kg of coconut is also joined by Dad Jokes IPA, a 7% alcohol beer brewed with Sequoia, Mosaic and Chinook.

The 6.4% alcohol Cherry Pie Compass Sour has been brewed with cookie-like malts and mashed cherries which brewers say provide a complex, bittersweet mouth feel.

Finally, Braeside’s 4.5% Alcohol American Lager is marketed as a perfect winter lager. Braeside’s head brewer Chip lived in the United States and fell in love with the style and brewed this beer with Northern Brewer and Cascade.

Birthday Ale IV Imperial Stout | Slipstream Brewing Co.

Slipstream Brewing Co.The Annual Limited Edition Anniversary Ale has arrived.

The Anniversary Ale IV Imperial Stout (10.0% abv) features flavors of dark coffee and chocolate.

It will be available in cans and casks from Friday June 4 along with a small amount of last year’s vintage.