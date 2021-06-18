Doctors’ social network Doximity plans to go public with 23.3 million stock IPO and other digital health IPOs





Doximity, a social networking platform for healthcare providers, has shared the terms of its upcoming initial public offering of 23,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The offering consists of approximately 19 million shares offered by Doximity and 4.3 million shares for sale by an existing shareholder, which the company will not take advantage of. 3.5 million additional Doximity shares will be made available to subscribers for a purchase period of 30 days. Doximity expects the IPO price to be between $ 20 and $ 23 per share. It will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “DOCS”. In total, the company hopes to raise nearly $ 536 million through its IPO and is seeking a valuation of around $ 4 billion. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the primary book managers for the IPO. The offer will be made only by means of a prospectus, which can be obtained from the principal bookkeepers. The company is best known for its online directory of healthcare professionals, but recently it has addition of new telehealth capabilities to its application. Proximity filed his registration statement for the IPO last month. Consumer genomics company 23andMe began trading today after complete its merger with the ad hoc acquisition company VG Acquisition Corp. The company, which trades under the symbol ME, has raised approximately $ 592 million in gross proceeds from the business combination, which will be used to fuel the growth of the business. 23andMe was founded to revolutionize healthcare by giving people direct access to their DNA, Anne Wojcicki, CEO and co-founder of 23andMe, said in a statement. Over 11 million people have joined 23andMe and are part of the community that uses genetics to transform the way we diagnose, treat and prevent human disease. “As we move into the next phase as a public enterprise, we have the opportunity to expand our impact by delivering personalized health care directly to everyone. Since its debut this morning and after about an hour and a half of trading, 23andMe stock has risen 2.09% and is trading at over $ 11 per share. When 23andMe first announced its IPO in February, the company was valued at around $ 3.5 billion. Convey Health Solutions, a technology solutions provider for Medicare and Medicaid health plans, hit the New York Stock Exchange this week after announce 13.3 million shares at a price of $ 14 per share. About 11.7 million shares are from Convey Health, with the remaining 1.6 million from a selling shareholder. Convey Health will not receive any proceeds from the shares of the selling shareholders. The company has been trading under the symbol “CNVY” for about a day and expects to close the offer on Friday. Since starting trading yesterday, the stock has fallen and as of this morning its price is $ 12.61. The proceeds from its IPO will be used to repay outstanding amounts on its existing debt and for general corporate purposes. BofA, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are the main bookkeepers.

