Orphazyme cuts outlook after failing FDA test in latest Meme stock news





Orphazyme A / S, a small Danish biotech company that turned into a stock even last week, fell at the start of trading in Copenhagen, after failing to secure clear approval from US officials for its only viable treatment. , forcing him to predict much larger losses this year. The shares fell about 75% when trading began in Copenhagen on Friday. The movement brings its market capitalization at $ 137 million, up from $ 560 million less than 24 hours ago. This is a “game over” for anyone speculating that Orphazyme could skyrocket following sudden regulatory approval, said Per Hansen, investment economist at retail broker Nordnet. It has been a time of “high stakes games” and even if the US authorities had given their consent, “it would not justify at all” the recent gains in the action, he said. The news comes after shares of US custodian Orphazyme plunged in the US on Thursday night, triggering a halt in trading. In a statement released Friday morning, the Copenhagen-based company said it was “discouraged” by the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to seek more information before approving its treatment for Niemann-Pick type C disease . “We remain committed to working with regulators” to secure approval for arimoclomol, said Managing Director Christophe Bourdon. Orphazyme is still hoping for European regulatory clearance, which could come in the fourth quarter, he said. But the news will have a “significant” impact on Orphazyme’s finances, the CEO acknowledged. The company now expects a much larger loss this year, up to 700 million crowns ($ 112 million) compared to as little as 100 million crowns before the FDA decision was known. And he only expects to have around 50 million crowns in cash by the end of 2021, a seventh of his previous forecast. “In the short term, we will have to significantly reduce our costs and freeze all the efforts of the company” that are not related to the approval of its only treatment, the company said. Just a week ago, Orphazyme was adopted by investors on social media platforms such as Reddit, helping to push its shares up nearly 1,400% at one point during trading hours in the United States. . Since then, the stock has tested extremes of volatility and the company itself has warned investors about the risk of getting caught up in the frenzy. “The situation is desperate,” Hansen said at Nordnet. The company hasn’t gotten approval twice already, “and now the FDA is killing it.” To view the source of this information, click here Story link: Orphazyme Says FDA Needs More Data For Arimoclomol (Retops with sharing reaction) Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

