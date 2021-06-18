Bitfarms will start trading on the Nasdaq on June 21

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Quebec, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Bitfarms Ltd. (Bitfarms, or the Company) ( TSXV: BITF // OTC: BFARF ), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, currently powering approximately 1% of the Bitcoin network with over 99% green hydropower, today announced that the Company has received DTC eligibility for the Company’s common stock in as part of their listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq). Trading on the Nasdaq is expected to begin on Monday June 21st, under the symbol BITF. Bitfarms will maintain its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BITF.

Listing on Nasdaq is a significant achievement for Bitfarms and a milestone after several years of development and achievement by the Company. We started this business four years ago with a clear belief in the institutional adoption of Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining. This belief guided us as we worked to build one of the largest Bitcoin mining operations in the world. When Bitfarms begins trading on the Nasdaq, it will be the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner in North America using over 99% renewable hydroelectric power. We pride ourselves on being an industry leader in setting the highest standards for ourselves and our mining operations and being listed on one of the most prestigious exchanges in the world. After reaching this milestone, we are even more excited about the next step of our business, commented Emiliano Grodzki, Founder and CEO of Bitfarms.

HC Wainwright & Co. acted as advisor to Bitfarms in connection with the Nasdaq listing, and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP represented the Company as US legal counsel in connection with the Nasdaq listing. Peterson McVicar LLP is Canadian legal counsel to the Company.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a Bitcoin mining company, which manages vertically integrated mining operations with on-site technical repairs, proprietary data analytics, and company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance. and high availability.

After demonstrating rapid growth and exceptional operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and began trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On the 24th February 2021, Bitfarms was honored to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V.

Bitfarms has a diverse production platform with five industrial scale facilities located in Quebec. Over 99% of each installation is powered by environmentally friendly hydroelectric power secured by long-term electricity contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play mining company audited by a Big Four audit firm.

