UK retail sales fall as food spending shifts to restaurants





Subscribe to the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economy and subscribe to our Podcast. UK retail sales fell unexpectedly in May as the reopening of restaurants and bars prompted consumers to cut back on spending in supermarkets. “After a sharp increase last month coinciding with the reopening after the lockdown, retail sales edged down in May,” said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics on Friday. “However, they remain well above their pre-pandemic levels and those seen in March before stores reopened.” The numbers will do little to change the perception that the UK is strongly recovering from its worst crisis in three centuries. The recovery is fueled by consumers, who accumulated huge savings in the absence of opportunities to spend when much of the economy was shut down. The CBI, the country’s largest business lobby group, has revised its growth forecast upward this year to 8.2% from 6% and expects 6.1% expansion in faster 2022 than the pace predicted by the government’s Office for Budget Responsibility. Tesco Plc, the country’s largest supermarket, said sales in the UK and Ireland rose 1.3% in the last quarter, even as bars and restaurants reopened. “There are some really positive signs for the economic recovery to come this year and next,” said CBI Managing Director Tony Danker. “The data clearly indicates that there is pent-up demand and ambition in many sectors.” The volume of merchandise sold in stores and online fell 1.4%, according to Office for National Statistics figures released on Friday. This follows an unprecedented 9.2% increase in April, when non-essential stores welcomed customers again after months of lockdowns to fight the coronavirus. Economists expected a gain of 1.5%. Food sales fell a record 5.7% while household goods and garden equipment stores did well. Online sales declined for a third month with the reopening of physical stores, but remain 60% higher than in February 2020 before the pandemic hit the UK. The retail sales report also showed: Non-automotive fuel sales decreased 2.1% and fuel sales increased 6.2%

Non-food sales rose 2.3%, as declines in department and clothing stores were offset by a 9% increase in household goods sales

Total sales in the three months to May increased 8.3% from the previous quarter

The share of online sales fell to 28.5% in May from 29.8% in the previous month

Retail sales in May were 9.1% above their pre-pandemic level in February 2020 To take off Savings during pandemic set to fuel increased spending Source: Bank of England, Office for National Statistics

The Bank of England is optimistic about the outlook for the economy, predicting the biggest spending boom since the 1980s, when Margaret Thatcher was Prime Minister. Consumers’ willingness to spend inflation at its highest level in almost two years last month. However, the BOE’s forecast predates the government. extend last stage of lockdown restrictions in response to hike cases of the Covid-19 variant detected for the first time in India. The risk is that consumers cut back on spending when the rules could get tougher. The reopening of stores is a major boost for a part of the economy that has been hit harder than most. Attendance remains below pre-pandemic levels, but less than 4% of the wholesale and retail sector is now on leave, high frequency data show. Back to work The number of Britons on leave has fallen to around 1.7 million Source: Office for National Statistics

