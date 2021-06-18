ETFs to turn to as the Fed prepares the stock market for rising inflation and interest rates; GameStop is heading to the IWF

It’s time to talk about ETFs. Yes, that’s a riff on what Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said about the central bank’s slowdown in bond purchases because it’s just not possible to ignore the impact of Wednesday’s decision by the Fed to start negotiating the cumbersome process of withdrawing its easy money policies, while facing economic recovery from the global epidemic.

We won’t bore you with the details, but the Fed may raise interest rates sooner than expected, with two rate hikes in 2023. You can read what President Jerome Powell said and did here and the reaction markets here and here and here, and the Fed’s point of view on interest rates here and on inflation.

But what does all of this mean for exchange traded funds? This is what we want to tackle this week.

We’ll also look at VanEcks’ efforts to put bitcoin into an ETF wrapper. No one is putting bitcoin in an ETF wrapper, or in a corner yet.

Additionally, GameStop Corp. GME,

+ 0.28%

arrives at the Russell 1000 RLG index,

+ 1.25% ,

hang in there IWF.

Meanwhile, the midday market on Thursday was under pressure, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.62% ,

and S&P 500 SPX,

-0.04%

trading lower, and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP,

+ 0.87%

fought to keep a modest gain.

Inflation and interest rates play a role

The Fed’s latest economic projections show that seven Fed officials plan to hike rates by the end of 2022, up from four in March. Thirteen of the 18 Fed officials say they plan to hike short-term rates by the end of 2023, up from seven previously.

Fed officials also expect the US economy to grow 7% in 2021 from 6.5%, according to projections released on Wednesday. Policymakers expect inflation to rise 3.4% in the fourth quarter from an estimate of 2.4% in March. Thus, the current Fed estimates appear to be well above its annual target of 2%.

We spoke with CFRA Todd Rosenbluth about ways to play with rising interest rates and inflation themes. He called the IVOL ETF on Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedging,

-0.96% ,

which will make Nancy Davis, who launched it in 2019, quite jazzed up.

Davis is an options guru, and former Goldman Sachs GS,

-2.56%

trader, who believed that a product like actively managed IVOL was a missed opportunity. The ETF is roughly 85% weighted in inflation-protected treasury securities, or treasury bills that take into account changes in inflation expectations, which are a big problem for tangible assets like government bonds. Much of the rest of IVOL is fixed income options that could benefit if long-term interest rates rise, for example.

IVOL is stable this year but up 3.2% over the past 12 months.

MarketWatch has spoken with Davis in the past, where she has stated that she also sees IVOL as a hedge against corrections in stocks and real estate, as stock and property prices tend to fall during times of volatility. increased fixed income.

IVOL, with $ 3.5 billion in assets, has an expense ratio of 0.99%, which means the fund will cost $ 9.90 for every $ 1,000 invested.

Rosenbluth also highlighted Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF INFL,

-2.14% ,

which claims nearly $ 600 million in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.85%, and iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF STIP,

+ 0.17% ,

which has $ 5.5 billion in assets and a 0.05% ratio, thanks to strong inflation.

Horizon was launched towards the start of the year and is up around 7% in the past three months, while the iShares inflation product is up 1.2% year-to-date. and 3.5% over the past 12 months.

There are certainly a ton of other ways to play on rising rates and inflation, including buying financial products, like SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF KRE,

-5.03% ,

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF,

-2.96% ,

Vanguard Financials ETF VFH,

-2.92% ,

which would capitalize on banks with higher long-term rates, which helps support their business models of short-term borrowing and long-term lending.

Fidelity launches a trio of ETFs

Fidelity recently launched three actively managed ETFs. Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income FPFD ETF,

-0.05%

on Cboe Global Markets and Fidelity Sustainability US Equity ETF FSST,

-0.25%

and Fidelity Womens Leadership ETF FDWM,

-0.02%

both on the ICE owned by Intercontinental Exchange,

+ 0.16%

Arca platform of the New York Stock Exchanges.

Greg Friedman, head of ETF management and strategy at Fidelity, told MarketWatch via email that the Preferred Securities ETF, managed by Adam Kramer and Brian Chang, may offer certain advantages to investors looking for more. income than traditional fixed income products.

Typically, preferred securities offer more income than traditional, higher-grade bonds than high-yield bonds, with less volatility than stocks, he said.

Equally beneficial, during times of rising rates, certain types of senior income securities, such as fixed to variable rates, are less sensitive to the same negative price pressure that most bonds experience, Friedman said.

Is there a bitcoin ETF?

No.

But there is news and it could be interpreted in several ways.

The Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesdaydelayed a decisionon the approval of a bitcoin ETF from ETF provider VanEck, marking the second time since April.

The SEC wants to understand whether the proposed VanEck Bitcoin ETF would be susceptible to manipulation, or if notably its underlying assets would be, and whether a single market player would have the capacity to buy or sell large amounts of bitcoin without significant impact on the market, it said in his ad.

We reached out to the folks at VanEck on Wednesday who said this: VanEck continues to believe investors will be well served by having a publicly registered Bitcoin product and have committed to working with regulators during their review period.

One reading of the SEC decision is that it is hesitant to move forward with a bitcoin ETF this year and believes little has changed to alter its concerns about the digital assets that underpin an ETF. Another way to think of this statement is that the SEC is methodically trying to get to grips with this asset and is hyper concerned about investor protection, which the new SEC chairman Gary Gensler has expressed.

Tell us what you think.

The good and the bad

Top 5 winners from last week %Return Amplify the sharing of transformational ETF BLOK data,

+1.12% 3.8 WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund WCLD,

+ 3.22% 3.8 Global X MLP ETF MLPA,

-4.28% 3.7 Global X Cloud Computing ETF CLOU,

+ 2.01% 3.1 United States Petroleum Fund LP USO,

-1.46% 2.9 Source: FactSet, until Wednesday June 16, excluding ETNs and leveraged products.Includes ETFs traded on NYSE, Nasdaq and Cboe of $ 500 million or more

Top 5 drops from last week % Return ETFMG MJ Alternative Crop ETF,

-1.02% -6.3 Global X Copper Miners ETF COPX,

-4.85% -5.0 AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS,

-1.11% -4.6 iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF REM,

-1.62% -4.1 iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF PICK,

-3.71% -3.2 Source: FactSet

GameStop won’t stop

GameStop claims a market cap of $ 16 billion, as of Thursday, but had qualified to join a more exclusive club, the Russell 1000 RUI Index,

-0.00%

in May, according to the annual replenishment supervised by FTSE Russell. The index provider’s rebalancing comes as GameStop shares have climbed over 1000% so far this year, propelled by a meme stock revolution that has itself been fueled by individual investors on platforms. of social media like Discord and Reddit, which have coordinated to drive action. higher and crush the short sellers.

GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC,

+ 10.06%

to an even greater degree, has been a big beneficiary of this trend, which now has implications for ETFs.

The replenishment means that the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF IWF,

+ 1.24% ,

which aims to mimic the performance of the Russell 2000, will also have to include GameStop by June 25, when the reenactment will be completed.

The Russell 1000 Growth ETF was launched over two decades ago and is one of the most popular equity ETFs with around $ 66 billion in assets.

