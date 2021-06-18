As Fed fallout wears off, stocks remain near highs

Analysts ask if Bank of England will follow Fed

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) – Shares found themselves just below record highs on Friday as investors sought direction after digesting the more hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve.

The pan-European STOXX (.STOXX) stock index fell 0.19% to 458.50 points, just below Monday’s all-time high of 460.51.

“I wouldn’t expect too much change,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said of the market.

“What did the Fed say that was particularly upsetting in terms of the outlook for interest rates and monetary policy? We’re still talking about 18 months. This suggests that the economy is improving and that’s a good one. thing, “Hewson said.

The MSCI Global Stock Index (.MIWD00000PUS) lost 0.13% to 713.97 points after hitting a record 722.32 on Tuesday, while Paris (.FCHI) and Frankfurt (.GDAXI) were little changed.

Shares in London (.FTSE) fell 0.4% after data showed UK retail sales fell unexpectedly last month as the lifting of lockdown restrictions encouraged spending at restaurants rather than in stores, with Tesco (TSCO.L) down 1.8%. Read more

The UK’s largest retailer reported a sharp slowdown in underlying UK sales growth in its first quarter, reflecting a difficult comparison to the same quarter last year when consumers stocked up during the The country’s first COVID-19 lockdown.

The dollar was heading for its best week in nearly nine months as investors anticipated the earlier-than-expected end of the extraordinary US monetary stimulus. Read more

The strength of the greenback pushed oil lower for a second straight session, while spot gold remained down around 5% for the week after the Fed dented the appeal of the yellow metal as safe investment. Read more

No major data is expected and corporate news was slim, leaving investors to continue to think about what the Fed’s comments will mean for the assets they hold in the months to come.

INFLATION GENIUS

While the Fed’s messages did not indicate a clear end to supportive policy measures such as buying bonds, signals of faster-than-expected rate hikes indicated its concern over inflation as the US economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

“What is pretty obvious is that the inflation genius is starting to roll out of the bottle, and that will be a major driver of interest rates in the short and medium term,” said James McGlew. , executive director of brokerage firms at Argonaut in Perth. .

In Europe, analysts were already wondering if the Bank of England, whose monetary policy committee is meeting next week, would follow in the footsteps of the Fed and take a more bullish tone on the economy and what that would mean for the UK stimulus and interest rate trajectory. .

In Asia, the largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) remained stable after falling for four sessions.

China’s blue-chip A-shares (.CSI300) were also little changed, as was the Japanese Nikkei (.N225). Read more

Gold prices, which plunged following the Fed’s comments, edged up but were still set for their worst week since March 2020. Spot gold rose 1% for the last time to 1 $ 790 per ounce.

Hopes of a strong recovery in the United States pushed tech stocks higher on Thursday, pushing the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) up 0.87%. But worries about inflation and rising rates weighed on the wider market, with the S&P 500 (.SPX) falling 0.04%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 0.62%.

Higher inflation expectations continued to push up yields on long-term US Treasuries. Benchmark 10-year bonds fell 1.4802%, down from 0.031 from a close of 1.511% on Thursday.

The dollar fell back against the yen to 110.02 and the euro was stable at 1.1914.

Oil prices were hit by the strength of the dollar as concerns about demand and the new Iranian supply also weighed.

Global benchmark Brent crude fell 0.68% to $ 72.63 a barrel after settling at its highest price since April 2019 on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude, which hit its highest level since October 2018 on Wednesday, fell 0.42% to $ 70.74.

Additional reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Tom Westbrook: Editing by Christopher Cushing, Edwina Gibbs and Alexander Smith

