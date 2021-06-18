Will the Bourse close for Juneteenth?





Washington has just added to the calendar a 12th federal holiday, June 19, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Among the questions that have emerged from the rapid advancement of holiday legislation are: Will the stock and bond markets be closed for June? Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, occurs on the anniversary of the June 19, 1865 proclamation by Union Army General Gordon Granger that Texas was liberated from slavery years after the Emancipation Proclamation banned it there and in other southern states. Juneteenth has been celebrated unofficially for over two centuries. But on June 17, 2021, Congress passed a law making it a federal holiday, and President Joe Biden signed it into law. The Office of Personnel Management said the law would take effect immediately, granting federal employees a paid holiday on Friday, June 18, as this year’s Juneteenth is on a Saturday. For now, however, it looks like the stock and bond markets will both be open, at peak hours, this Friday, and any changes in trading will take effect next year. A representative from the Nasdaq Stock Market said U.S. markets will remain open on Friday, but officials are meeting to determine how to proceed in the future and will notify Kiplinger later in the afternoon.

The New York Stock Exchange is also expected to be open on Friday. A representative from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), which operates the NYSE, said any schedule changes would be reflected on their website. As of this writing, the NYSE has not listed Juneteenth on its 2021 stock market holiday calendar. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), which makes recommendations for closing bond markets, notes that FedWire, the gross settlement money transfer system operated by federal reserve banks, will be open on Friday. Thus, SIFMA will not recommend bond markets to close on Friday. However, “in the future, Juneteenth will be incorporated into our holiday program,” the association says. Here we are providing a calendar of stock market holidays and bond market holidays for 2021. Please note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from the East during the week. Stock exchanges close at 1 p.m. on early closing days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m. Holidays 2021 Dated Vacation NYSE Nasdaq Bond markets * Friday January 1 New Years Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, January 18 Martin Luther King Jr Day Closed Closed Closed Monday February 15th Washington Presidents Day / Birthday Closed Closed Closed Friday April 2 Good Friday Closed Closed Early closure

(Midday) Friday May 28 Friday before Memorial Day Open Open Early closure

(2 p.m.) Monday May 31 Memorial day Closed Closed Closed Friday July 2 Friday before independence day Open Open Early closure

(2 p.m.) Monday July 5 Independence Day (Observed) Closed Closed Closed Monday September 6 Labor Day Closed Closed Closed Monday, October 11 Columbus Day Open Open Closed Thursday November 11 Veterans Day Open Open Closed Thursday 25 November Thanksgiving Day Closed Closed Closed Friday November 26 Day after Thanksgiving Early closure

(13h) Early closure

(13h) Early closure

(2 p.m.) Thursday 23 December Christmas Eve Open Open Early closure

(2 p.m.) Friday, December 24 Christmas Eve (observed Christmas day) Closed Closed Closed Friday December 31 new year’s eve Open Open Early closure

(2 p.m.) * This is the bond market holiday schedule recommended by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This program is subject to change. Market festivals Whether in the stock or bond markets, if a public holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules: If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close the previous Friday.

If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close the following Monday. Opening hours for stock and bond markets Stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. However, both exchanges offer pre-market trading hours between 4 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Bond markets typically trade between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Stock exchanges close at 1 p.m. on early closing days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.







