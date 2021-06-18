Trifork Holding AG shares start trading on SIX





Company announcement no. 22/2021

Schindellegi, Switzerland June 17, 2021 Trifork Hold AG shares to start trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange Trifork Holding AG (Trifork), a next-generation IT and business services provider that strives to be at the forefront of digital innovation, announces decision to list its shares on SIX Swiss Exchange as double listing continued to the successful IPO and listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. It is expected that Trifork shares will be traded in accordance with the International Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange from June 28, 2021. The current market capitalization of Trifork is DKK 3.55 billion, or approximately CHF 522 million. Julie Galbo, President of Trifork, said:

A Swiss list of Trifork underline again our international growth ambitions and favors our position as one of the most innovative IT solution providers for private and public customers in Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the UK. We also believe that the SEO on SIX Swiss Exchange will strengthen Triforks visibility and improve our ability to attract talented employees. Jrn Larsen, Founder and CEO of Trifork, said:

the listing in Switzerland is another important step for our company. A double listing in Copenhagen and Zurich is a good platform to continue our growth and keep creating innovative software solutions that make life better and easier for everyone. Lis lying structure All 19,744,899 shares of the company with a par value of CHF 0.10 per share will be listed. Trifork will not issue any new shares for listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

500,000 shares, which may be issued on the conditional capital of Trifork, will be listed and will be admitted (at the time of issue) permanently to official trading and listing in accordance with the International Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange.

The main shareholders of Trifork are founder and CEO Jrn Larsen with 19.30%, Ferd AS with 10,0002%, Kresten Krab Thorup Holding ApS with 6.63%, Chr. Augustin Fabrikker Akts. with 5.10% and Danica Pension with 3.88% of the capital and voting rights.

The Trifork share will be included in the SPI (Swiss Performance Index) and the SPI sub-indices expected from June 29, 2021.

Trading in Triforks shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen will continue in addition to listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange. All Trifork shares have the same security number (ISIN) and are tradable on both stock exchanges. Trifork strengths Trifork is a next generation IT and business service provider, founded in Denmark in 1996 and now based in Switzerland. Trifork strives to be at the forefront of technological innovation by inspiring and educating its customers about new technological possibilities, by creating innovative software solutions and by operating and maintaining these solutions.

Focus on fast growing business areas, namely three verticals FinTech, Digital health and Smart building as well as three horizontals focused on megatrends Clever Business, Cyber ​​protection and Cloud operation in the main geographies, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

Long-term relationships with prominent clients and other clients drive growth through repeat business.

Innovative approach to R&D by investing in promising technology start-ups via the Trifork Labs segment.

Financial objectives for the year 2021: Turnover of 140 to 150 million euros and adjusted EBITDA of the Trifork segment of 23.7 to 28.5 million euros.

Q1 2021 financial performance: Revenue of 39.4 million euros, up 38.2% compared to Q1 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased 74.0% to 7.1 million euros euros, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.1%. Key The data for listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange SEO In accordance with the International Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange Teleprinter TRIFO Swiss security number 111122781 RAY CH1111227810 Trading currency Swiss franc Nominal value CHF 0.10 per share Number of shares issued 19,744,899 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.10 each First day of trading Expected June 28, 2021 For more information, please contact: Investors

Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations

[email protected], +41 79 421 6299 Swiss media

Dynamics Group SA

Philippe Blangey, Partner

[email protected], +41 79 785 46 32 Danish Media

Peter Rrsgaard, Marketing Director of Trifork

[email protected], +45 2042 2494 About Trifork

Trifork Group, headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, with offices in 11 countries in Europe and North America, is an international IT group focused on the development of innovative software solutions. The group was founded in Denmark in 1996 and today has more than 800 employees in business units, focusing on three vertical business areas: digital health, FinTech and smart buildings and three horizontal: operations cloud, cyber protection and intelligent enterprise. Trifork optimizes the activities of its customers by providing efficient and user-friendly digital solutions. As part of its innovation program, Trifork produces technical content in collaboration with hundreds of technical experts from leading universities and startups. With the GOTO brand and YouTube tech channel, Trifork serves a global tech community of over 215,000 people and with over 20 million views since its inception. Trifork’s R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork co-founded and continuously develops IT start-ups. Startups provide technology that Trifork uses to produce innovative solutions for customers. Learn more at https://www.trifork.com This announcement may contain specific forward-looking statements, for example, statements that include words such as “believe”, assume “,” expect “,” expect “,” plan “,” might “,” might “,” might ” “,” will “or These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, financial condition, development or performance of the company to differ materially from those expressly or impliedly implied in these statements In the context of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Trifork Holding Ltd assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. This announcement is for information purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. Trifork SIX Rating Final

