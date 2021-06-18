ByteDance Revenues More Than Doubled Thanks to TikTok Boom | TIC Tac





ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, more than doubled its revenue last year as use of the hugely popular video app skyrocketed. The company, which last year resisted pressure from Donald Trump to sell his US operation in a trade war with China, reported a 111% increase in revenue to $ 34.3 billion ($ 24.7 billion). ByteDance also reported a 93% increase in gross profit to $ 19 billion, according to an internal memo released to staff. There has been stratospheric growth in the number of ByteDance users since TikTok launched globally just four years ago, reaching 1.9 billion monthly active users at the end of last year. This includes the Chinese version of TikTok, called Douyin, and products like the Toutiao news aggregator app. TikTok has proven to be a social media juggernaut, drawing hundreds of millions of users, most of whom are in the 12-24 year old advertiser hotspot, for short videos from creators including singer Doja Cat, the personality social media Charli DAmelio and illusionist Zach King. Overall, ByteDance reported a net loss of $ 45 billion last year. The company attributed this to a one-time accounting adjustment and not to operational performance. The operating loss amounted to $ 2.1 billion, compared to $ 684 million in profit in 2019, and was mainly explained by the cost of stock compensation to shareholders. The rapid growth of the Beijing-based, privately-held company has led analysts to estimate its value at $ 100 billion. The company recently hired former Xiaomi executive Shou Zi Chew to be its new CFO, adding to speculation the company may be considering an initial public offering. Registration for the tutor’s professional messaging system The Trump administration has called ByteDance a threat to national security and said it could shut down its U.S. operations if it is not sold to a buyer. suitors from which Microsoft and Oracle emerged but the change of administration in the White House ended Trump’s plans. Joe Biden later revoked Trump’s executive order banning TikTok and the Chinese app WeChat in the United States. The order had been mired in legal challenges. However, on Thursday it was reported that Biden had signed an executive order earlier this month that would force some Chinese apps to take more stringent measures to protect user data if they wish to continue operating in the United States. In May, ByteDance announced that managing director and co-founder Zhang Yiming would step down from a new position by the end of the year. He is replaced by co-founder Rubo Liang.

