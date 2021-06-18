The Beaumont-Spectrum merger looks like a wedding, experts say. It can work

The big business of a hospital merger is reminiscent of a marriage, said Erik Gordon, a professor at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

It can be harmonious and non-acrimonious for patients and health systems staff who come together. But it can also end badly, with reduced services, job losses, hospital or office closures, and higher prices due to less competition.

In the case of Proposal for a union between Beaumont Health of Southfield and Spectrum Health of Grand Rapids, it’s about a game as good as anyone could have wished it to be, said Gordon.

“People should be relieved of the patients and employees,” he said, noting that Spectrum comes into negotiations with a reputation for being well run and without major financial problems. And because there is no market overlap between healthcare systems, there shouldn’t be much worry about hospital closures, major job losses, or antitrust issues for scold the deal.

“It’s a happy combination,” said Gordon. “Beaumont could have teamed up with someone who could scare us all. … I’m not optimistic about most of the mergers because most of them overlap and the logic of the merger is, “We can shut down some service lines and save money.” That is not the case here.”

It was clear, he said, that Beaumont was going to merge or acquire another hospital system in the near future. This is his third attempt in as many years. Negotiations failed with two other health systems outside the state Summa Health and Lawyer Aurore in 2019 and 2020.

“Beaumont wasn’t hard to come by,” Gordon said. “Beaumont was going to combine. It was like one day your kid was going to come home with a girlfriend or boyfriend, and you just have to hope that you are going to like him. We were lucky here. This is not the boyfriend or girlfriend you hate. “

If the merger is completed and Beaumont and Spectrum form a whole new healthcare system as planned, it will be the largest in the state with 64,000 employees, 24 hospitals and 305 outpatient sites with a combined revenue of $ 12.9 billion.

“It’s a good sized system nationwide,” Gordon said. “They’ll have leverage with insurers.… They’re catapulted from a locally important system to certainly regionally important in the Midwest, of course, if not nationally.”

This will allow the new system, which is temporarily called the BHSH system, to gain more weight in negotiations with insurers and in purchasing.

“If you’re a larger system, it especially gives you more leverage when you talk to payers, who in our part of the country are insurers but also include plans that are not insurance companies,” said Gordon. “Size gives you bargaining power.”

U.S. Representative Andy Levin, of the Township of D-Bloomfield, whose district includes the Royal Oak Hospital in Beaumont, said he was cautiously optimistic about the potential Beaumont-Spectrum deal.

As our communities and health systems continue to recover from what we hope will be a once-in-a-century pandemic, I will assess this merger proposal with great care, ”Levin said in a statement. “I am committed to preventing peaks in health. costs of care and worse patient outcomes, as the evidence indicates, can occur after mergers. I will not accept inferior care for my constituents in the name of consolidating competition or growing income. “

He has hope for this union, he said, because Spectrum “appears to have fewer labor complaints against his management. I hope the management of the proposed new entity takes their obligations to their workers seriously. , in particular by ensuring that they are protected in the workplace and by respecting their freedom to form a union and to bargain collectively if they so wish.

Beaumont CEO John Fox said on Thursday that any pre-existing labor agreements would be honored when healthcare systems merge.

Tina Freese Decker, CEO of Spectrum Health, will lead the new healthcare system in the same role. She said Thursday there would be no immediate job losses.

However, Gordon said, some jobs will surely be cut as part of the deal.

“Obviously you don’t need two CFOs. You don’t need two CEOs,” Gordon said. “There will be a number of high level administrative people of whom you will not need two.”

Fox will leave when the two systems are combined. And that, said Gordon, is a good thing.

“Beaumont has been a place that has seen some inconvenience,” he said, referring to several recent aspects, including the outsourcing of anesthesia services to three of its hospitals which have angered many doctors, and the previous fusion attempts that led doctors to circulate a petition of no confidence calling for the ouster of Fox and Chief Medical Officer David Wood Jr.

“I think if you see the Spectrum culture creeping into Beaumont, you’ll see a happier Beaumont,” Gordon said. “If you talk to the doctors at Beaumont, there are a lot of them who aren’t happy. I don’t think there are a lot of doctors who won’t be upset to have a new CEO now.

“And if you are a patient and you have to go to the hospital, you would rather be in a hospital where the doctors, nurses and the rest of the staff are happy than in a hospital where they are somewhere between irritated and angry. . “

Still, Beaumont and Spectrum should proceed cautiously in these negotiations, said Alex Calderone, financial and operations adviser and chief executive of Calderone Advisory Group, which works with healthy and underperforming businesses, including healthcare organizations.

“Given that this is Beaumont’s third bite of the M&A (merger and acquisition) apple since 2019, and because previous merger plans have met strong opposition from the most important stakeholders in the system, its doctors, Spectrum and Beaumont should proceed with extreme caution, ”he said.

“Remember that the Beaumont / Aurora merger resulted in the spread of a ‘no-trust’ petition and upset many doctors, the continuation of this deal could potentially have the same consequences and if better doctors than patients know and trust who are leaving because they are against the deal, it could be devastating.

“People go to health care systems because of the relationships they develop with their doctors, so keeping doctors happy is essential to keeping the health care system intact.”

Still, Calderone said, it might work well in the end.

“If done correctly, there’s a good chance this agreement can achieve the goal of reducing costs while improving the quality of patient care,” said Calderone, who worked with the General Hospital of the Pontiac during its bankruptcy reorganization. “I am simply stating that it would be up to both jurisdictions to ensure that their physicians are generally on board with this process and, if not, to consider suspending it until a general consensus can be reached.”