It’s not just AMC. Retail traders are increasing traction in the stock market.

Call it the year of the individual investor.

Non-professional investors continue to shake up financial markets and build on their strong entry into the arena last year. In the first half of 2021, new brokerage accounts opened by individual investors have already roughly equaled the total created throughout 2020, reaching over 10 million, according to estimates by JMP Securities.

They’ve driven up the stock prices of companies ranging from GameStop Corp.

GME

at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

AMC

both have gained over 1,000% and 2,700%, respectively, this year. They sent the cryptocurrency dogecoin, originally created as a joke, to soar. And they’ve banded together in rash forums to inflict punitive losses on institutional investors.

Here are four ways that individual investors continue to shape every nook and cranny of the US market.

Their volume of transactions continues to grow.

For years, the trading activity of individual investors rarely caused a stir on Wall Street. That started to change in 2019, when online brokers switched en masse to commission-free trading. The Covid-19 pandemic further accelerated individual interest in stocks last year, allowing those stuck at home to try their hand at trading despite historic market volatility.

Together, these forces helped push individual investors’ share of U.S. equity trading volume to 20% last year, roughly double the figure a decade earlier, according to data from Larry Tabb, head of U.S. stocks. research on market structure at Bloomberg Intelligence.

This year, this share has increased. In January, when individuals crowded into so-called memes stocks, retail investor activity was responsible for 26% of all stocks traded on the US stock market, with some online brokerage firms alone accounting for a share. significant amount of total transaction volume. Individual investor activity trading on Robinhood Markets Inc. accounted for about 4% of total U.S. trading volume in January, Tabb estimates, while E * Trade Financial activity was 2.4%. Its figures exclude the business activities of e-commerce companies that execute individual investor transactions.

Those numbers have fallen slightly since January, but Mr. Tabb expects individual investors to keep activity levels high.

They definitely have influence and they are not going to go away, he said. We believe that for the coming year 18-22% of the market will be driven by retail.

Long seen as dumb money by Wall Street, the strength of individual investors in recent months has caught the attention of everyone from hedge fund managers and CEOs to regulators. One reason why: they have real money behind their movements.

On a net basis, individual investors have invested net $ 140.57 billion in the US stock market this year, according to data released through Monday by Vanda Researchs VandaTrack. This is an increase of about 33% over the same period a year ago, and more than six times the amount over the same period in 2019.

They tend to enter and exit trends quickly.

It’s no surprise that individual investors are entering some deals with force, for example GameStop in January. The stock climbed to $ 483 on Jan.28, a jump of about 643% in four trading days from the stock’s closing price on Jan.22.

Thanks to the ubiquity of social media, individual investors tend to cram into trades either for individual stocks or broad sector themes, and quickly strike to push the price up within hours or days. Almost as quickly, the data shows, individual investors are pulling out of these deals and moving on to the next one.

Take, for example, a basket of stock memes that feature prominently on the Reddits WallStreetBets platform. VandaTrack data shows investors have entered the basket which includes companies such as GameStop, AMC and BlackBerry Ltd.

quickly in January, before largely abandoning the trade just three weeks later.

Entries to the basket have risen again in recent weeks, but already, the data shows, the tide is turning. The price of the basket has fallen 17% over the past week, Vanda Research said in a note Wednesday morning, as flows in equities also began to slow.

It changes the way we potentially negotiate these spaces. Gone are the days when you can buy and hold a small cap name and expect it to earn 50% over time. It’s almost the case now within days, said Viraj Patel, global macro strategist for Vanda Research. Market sync is the app trader’s best friend in this space.

Individual investor activity is causing short sellers to roll back their bets on memes stocks.

GameStop’s rapid rise earlier this year brought to light the practice of short selling, or when an investor bets against a company by borrowing shares and selling them in the hope that they can be redeemed. at a lower price. Individual investors targeted GameStop in January due to the high level of short selling activity against the stock.

In what has now been billed as a modern-day David and Goliath, individual investors were able to inflict significant losses on short sellers as the GameStops stock price catapulted higher, forcing bearish investors to buy back. actions to limit their losses. Some investors have significantly reduced their short positions.

Among sole proprietorships, short-term interest fell precipitously. GameStops’ short-term interest currently hovers around 21%, up from over 100% last year and at the start of the stock trading frenzy in January, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Several other popular social media memes have seen a substantial drop in short-term interest.

More and more transactions are taking place outside the stock exchanges.

The increase in activity among individual investors has matched an increase in trading on public exchanges, also known as dark trading.

When an individual investor makes a transaction on an online brokerage platform, that transaction is usually routed to e-commerce companies such as Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial Inc. These companies then typically execute orders privately rather than, for example, on the New York Stock Exchange.

Online brokerage firms and e-commerce companies often claim that this practice benefits non-professional investors by executing their trades at prices slightly higher than they would get elsewhere. Still, the practice has received increasing attention this year, in part because of the lack of transparency surrounding the trades.

In January, the volume of transactions in the US market outside the exchanges reached a record 47%, according to data from Rosenblatt Securities.

And among individual stocks, the figure may be even higher. In a recent memo, Rosenblatt said that nearly 80% of Sundial Growers trade Inc.

SNDL

happened out of trading in May. For AMC, this figure was 57%.

There were many days in December and January when over-the-counter trading accounted for over 50% of total volume, said Justin Schack, partner at Rosenblatt.

The recent rise of GameStop and other stocks involves investors on opposite camps: traditional Wall Street companies and small investors who oppose the system. The WSJ asked everyone the same set of questions about WallStreetBets’ role in the trading frenzy. Photo illustration: Carlos Waters



