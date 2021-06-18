Reserve Bank of India (RBI) grants in-principle approval to Centrum Financial Services to establish small financing bank





RBI has given approval in principle to Centrum Financial Services for the creation of a small finance bank The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval in principle to the Applicant – Centrum Financial Services Limited to establish a Small Funding Bank (SFB), which is likely to assist the entity in acquiring Punjab & Maharashtra Co scam -operational bank (PMC). Approval in principle is granted under the central bank’s general guidelines for the “licensing of small private sector financial banks”. This move should pave the way for resolving the PMC Bank crisis and help the bank’s depositors. According to an official circular issued by the Reserve Bank on Friday, June 18, the central bank would consider granting a license for the start-up of banking activities under section 22 (1) of the Banking Regulation Act 1949. . This will be granted after being satisfied that the applicant has fulfilled the required conditions set by the Reserve Bank as part of the “in principle” approval. In its statement, the RBI said that approval in principle was given pursuant to the specific execution of the offer from Centrum Financial Services Limited, in response to the expression of interest (EOI) notification dated November 3. 2020, published by PMC bank. Limited, Bombay. Centrum Financial Services and digital payment platform BharatPe were among the groups that had previously submitted requests to the RBI for the acquisition of PMC Bank. Centrum Financial is likely to partner with BharatPe to create the proposed small financing bank. Meanwhile, in September 2019, the central bank imposed restrictions on the fraudulent urban cooperative bank, including capping customer cash withdrawals after a scam. After the restrictions, bank depositors staged several protests for days to demand their money back. In the same month, the Reserve Bank suspended PMC’s board of directors, under various regulatory restrictions after the detection of financial irregularities, including the misrepresentation of loans made to property developer Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL). About 70% of its total loan portfolio of Rs 8,383 crore as of March 31, 2019 had been taken out by HDIL. After the central bank replaced the board of directors of PMC Bank, the initial deposit withdrawal restriction of Rs 1,000 per account was subsequently increased to Rs 50,000. The withdrawal limit was further increased to Rs 1 lakh in June 2020, several depositors who have higher amounts parked at PMC Bank were unable to get their money back. Even after raising the withdrawal limit to Rs 1 lakh, more than 84% of the bank’s depositors will not be able to withdraw their entire account balance, the Reserve Bank said in an earlier circular. PMC Bank’s total deposits stood at Rs 10,727.12 crore and its total advances at Rs 4,472.78 crore, as of March 31, 2020. The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) ‘amounted to Rs 3,518.89 crore at the end of March 2020.

