Garuda Indonesia share trading halt after default on Islamic bonds

JAKARTA – The Indonesian stock exchange suspended trading in Garuda Indonesia on Friday after the country’s flagship airline defaulted on the coupon payment on a $ 500 million Islamic bond.

The shutdown is the last page in the struggling airline’s fight over the fallout from the pandemic and raises questions about the airline’s survival amid the continued spread of COVID-19.

The Indonesian Stock Exchange, or IDX, said trading in Garuda shares is suspended until further notice, as the carrier’s inability to pay the coupon on its bonds “indicates there are problems with continuity. of the company’s activities “. This is the first time that Garuda has suffered such a suspension.

Garuda did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Nikkei Asia on the trading suspension and the concerns expressed by the IDX.

Garuda had announced on June 3 that she was using a 14-day grace period for paying coupons on the $ 500 million debt instrument, known as the sukuk. But as the company failed to raise enough cash during the period, it announced Thursday evening that it “had reluctantly concluded that it should continue to postpone the [coupon] Payment.”

The airline nearly defaulted on the $ 500 million sukuk last year, but managed to extend its maturity by three years.

Garuda’s stock prices have almost halved since the end of last year, with the price closing Thursday at Rs 222, its lowest since early October. Garuda’s IPO price when it went public in 2011 was Rs 750 per share.

Garuda is just one of many airlines facing challenges as a result of the pandemic. PAL Holdings, which operates Philippine Airlines, on Thursday reported a net loss of 8.6 billion pesos ($ 178 million) for the three months through March, while its capital shortfall – the difference between assets and liabilities – worsened by nearly 10 billion pesos to 83.9 billion pesos in the quarter.

The Indonesian carrier is also facing a broader financial crisis. At the end of September 2020, its net debt stood at $ 6.5 billion, according to its financial statements, an increase of over 300% since the end of 2019. It also exhibits both negative cash flows and negative cash flows. negative equity, which means total liabilities exceed total assets. .

The deputy minister of the State Enterprise Ministry said earlier this month that the carrier was losing $ 100 million per month.

It posted a net loss of $ 1 billion in the nine months ended September, a sharp drop from the $ 122 million in red ink in the same period last year. The company has yet to release its annual financial results for 2020.

As part of its plans to stay afloat, Garuda is seeking to halve its aircraft fleet of 142 planes by returning them to lessors before the lease ends. It has already returned two B737-800 NG jets to a lessor, the company said in a stock exchange filing earlier this month.

Garuda only has six planes in its 142-person fleet, with others leased, according to another stock report. Of its fleet, only 53 are in service. There are “no restrictions” under its agreement with lessors and creditors on the early return of the plane, the company said.

The carrier also offers an early retirement program for employees, which includes its vice president.

Garuda will have to cut costs by “at least 50%” from now to maintain operations, said independent aviation expert Gatot Raharjo. He doesn’t see the carrier going bankrupt, however, saying Indonesia “still needs [a national] airline “and the government will eventually intervene.

Maintaining good relationships with donors even as Garuda seeks to terminate contracts earlier is crucial for the future “because once the business starts up again [after COVID-19], Garuda will need more planes and a “good relationship} will help to [cost] efficiency, unlike now “where rental costs are becoming a major burden on the business,” he added.

Garuda agreed to an 8.5 trillion rupee bailout with the government last year, whereby the airline issued new convertible bonds that will be purchased by the finance ministry to inject liquidity into the company.

But Garuda says only Rs1 trillion has been raised so far, with that amount “being fully used to pay fuel costs to Pertamina,” the Indonesian state-owned oil and gas giant. In order for Garuda to receive the rest of the funds, he must meet several performance requirements of the rescue program. The airline “has not been able to meet them” due to difficult operating conditions amid continued COVID-19 restrictions on travel, “he said.