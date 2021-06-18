Sensex today falls by more than 700 points and then recovers all the losses

Indian stock markets ended flat in a volatile session, after falling sharply early in the session. Intraday Sensex fell over 700 points when it hit 51,601 at the day’s low, but then finished 21 points higher at 52,344. Likewise, Nifty stabilized at 15,683, after slipping below 15,500 at the low of the day. The larger markets, however, ended weak with the BSE midcap and smallcap indices falling 0.7% and 0.9% respectively. The rupee also rebounded today after intra-day losses to stand at 73.86 against the US dollar.

Avinash Gorakshkar, head of research at Profitmart Securities, attributed the nervousness in the markets to two reasons: The Fed changed its position on interest rates earlier this week and China said it would use up its metal reserves to control rising metal prices.

The investor also weighed a sharp drop in commodity prices which were put under pressure by China’s plan to sell reserves and a firm dollar.

The Nifty metal index fell almost 1% today, with Vedanta, JSW Steel and SAIL falling more than 3% each.

“The market continued to be in the consolidation phase, with sales on a large scale, inspired by Fed policy and mixed global markets. US bond yields have cooled from their peak as global markets seem to have digested the Fed’s latest comments. China’s plan to sell metal reserves to control recent price hikes has plummeted industry sentiment, ”said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

“The market is expected to continue in the consolidation phase for a short time, which can be an opportunity for investors to buy in the event of a dip,” he added.

ONGC was the big loser of the Sensex pack, losing around 4%, followed by NTPC, PowerGrid, M&M, Nestlé India, SBI and HCL Tech. On the other hand, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv were among the winners.

Nifty ended a four-week winning streak by ending the week down 0.73%. Panic sales have been well absorbed so far in the markets and local investors have taken advantage of those sales to strengthen their positions Absence of a Massive selling in global markets helps keep sentiment stable here. Follow-up buying can be selective, however, and index gains from there can be relatively slow. , Nifty could face resistance at 15750 while 15430 could provide support if lower, ”said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities.

(With contributions from the agency)

