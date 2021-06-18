FTSE 100 pulled south by banks and energy, as retail sales fall

Shares fell in London on Friday, under pressure as investors pulled out of reflation trade, selling banks and energy companies. That’s because new data showed weaker retail sales, while the increase in Delta variant COVID-19 cases was also a concern.
fell 1.7% to 7,034.33. The pound slipped 0.4% to $ 1.3859. But the decline did not help UK stocks as seen above due to the number of multinational companies making overseas income on the index.
Investors were juggling a myriad of worries, starting with a hawkish message from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday that was wreaking havoc on reflation games. The central bank raised its inflation forecast and its economic projections pointed to two interest rates coming in 2023.
up 23% since the start of the year with a gain of over 40% for oil prices, slipped almost 3%, with Royal Dutch Shell
fell by almost 1% each.
Weak retail sales also weighed on investors, with data showing a drop of 1.4% in May, led by declines in food stores and on the heels of a sharp rise the month before, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal expected retail sales to rise 1.6%.
The fall in sales in May is perhaps more indicative of a change in consumption habits than of a decline, with consumers opting to reduce their food purchases (-5.7%) in favor of dining out. . This pressure on food sales is putting supermarkets in the spotlight, while data from Tesco further highlighted slowing demand growth in recent months, said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG. , in a note to customers.
fell 3.5%, after the British grocer announced a 1% increase in its retail sales for the year on a comparable basis and said its full-year profit outlook remained unchanged.
Investors were also weighing in on the latest disturbing news on COVID-19. Delta variant cases in the UK increased by 33,630 in the week to June 8, for a total of 75,953, an increase of 79% from the previous week, according to data from Public Health England released on Friday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a delay in easing the country’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions earlier this week, citing concerns over these rising virus cases, even as the country’s vaccinations continue to roll out.