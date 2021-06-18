CLSA assigns a sell rating to Nazara, supported by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala; storage tanks 12%





Shares of Nazara Technologies fell 12% to Rs 1,463.75 on BSE in intraday trade on Friday amid large volumes after foreign brokerage firm CLSA launched a hedge on the stock with a sell score and target price of Rs 1,095, citing heavy premium valuations. The stock was trading near its 52-week low of Rs 1,412.50 reached on April 12, 2021. It had reached a high of Rs 2,026.90 on the day it debuted on March 30, 2021. “In Indian mobile games, eSports is a niche with 10 percent of the industry’s revenue of $ 1.2 billion at CY20. Nazara Tech, a leader in eSports in India, targets tournament intellectual properties (IP). However, competition is expected to intensify, led by Jio Games, Dream 11, MPL and Paytm First Games. We expect Nazara’s revenue and EBITDA CAGR to be 35-73% from FY21-24CL, but with these still at Rs 8.5-1.7 billion / $ 117-23 million by fiscal year 23CL, valuation is expensive at 6x FY23CL EV / sales and 29x EV / Ebitda, ”said Deepti Chaturvedi, analyst at CLSA, in a report. In eSports, Nazara has led partnerships like ESL and Nodwin / Krafton and sponsors like Airtel for a PUBG mobile tour. However, sector competition will intensify. Jio Games, in partnership with MediaTek, launched the Gaming Masters eSports event and are teaming up to bring Microsoft xCloud to India. Competition from other top players includes the skills-based eSports platform of MPL, Paytm First Games and Dream 11, which is backed by Tencent and has a stake in PUBG. Nazara Technologies, a leading investor backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, made a remarkable debut on the stock exchanges on March 30, with the company’s shares listed at Rs 1,990, which is 81% more than its issue price of 1,101 rupees on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). After listing it rose to 2,026.90, up 84%. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a 10.82% stake in Nazara Technologies as of March 31, 2021, according to shareholder structure data. Nazara Technologies is an Indian games and sports media platform present in India, North America, Africa and the Middle East. Its product portfolio includes offerings in the interactive games, eSports and gamified early learning ecosystems such as the World Cricket Championship and Carrom Clash in mobile games, Kiddopia in gamified early learning, Nodwin & Sportskeeda in eSports and eSports media; and Halaplay and Qunami in the areas of skill, fantasy games and trivia. The company derives its revenue primarily from subscription fees paid by users to access gamified early learning content, as well as from eSports activities. At 11:07 am, Nazara Technologies was trading 9% lower at Rs 1,518 on BSE, compared to a drop of 0.98% for the S&P BSE Sensex. Over-the-counter trading volumes have more than doubled with a total of 750,000 shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.

