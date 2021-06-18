British group Seraphine is considering IPO on the London Stock Exchange





Photo: Séraphine Group UK based Séraphine Group wants to trade on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and raise funds to finance its global expansion and prolonged foray into the digital space. Between fiscal 2014 and 2021, the group's sales grew at a compound annual growth rate of 22%, thanks to its expansion and the rapid growth of its own digital platform. The maternity and nursing fashion brand's vision was to create "clothes that women would want to wear even if they weren't pregnant." "For the past 18 years, Seraphine has accompanied clients around the world on the journey to motherhood with designs that empower women to feel confident in their changing bodies," said Sharon Flood, President of Seraphine, in a press release. "Today's announcement [June 17] represents an exciting opportunity to expand Seraphine's reach and continue to develop its presence and product offering in the highly resilient and subcompetitive maternity and nursing wear market, led by a seasoned management team from the retail and e-commerce, "she said. At the base of its product portfolio – and representing 70% of the group's sales – is its basic "Continuity" range, made up of timeless basic pieces which are repeated each year for the corresponding season. About two-thirds of sales came from overseas in fiscal 2021. Fibre2Fashion Information Office (DS)







