4 ways to turn $ 100,000 into $ 1 million for retirement savings

Retirement costs more each year. With the overall cost of living rising, healthcare spending skyrocketing, and financial safety nets such as pensions and social security becoming unreliable, retirees will need to save more than ever.

Saving $ 1 million for retirement may seem impossible, but it’s more realistic than you might think. Even if you are not rich and cannot afford to invest thousands of dollars each month, it is possible to turn $ 100,000 into $ 1 million. Here’s how.

1. Invest in S&P 500 index funds

Choosing stocks can be difficult, especially for those who may not like spending hours each week researching different companies. Fortunately, there is an easier way to invest while still reaping the rewards.

A S&P 500 The index fund is an investment that includes hundreds of stocks of leading US companies. All of these stocks are bundled into one fund, so you never have to worry about picking individual stocks.

S&P 500 index funds are fantastic ‘set it and forget it’ types of investing, and they work best when left alone for long periods of time. So, to get the most out of this investment, you just need to invest regularly and then sit back and watch your money grow.

2. Invest systematically

Consistency is crucial when investing. Even if you can’t afford to save a lot, investing regularly can help you grow your savings more than you think.

Suppose, for example, that you currently have $ 100,000 in retirement savings and your investments generate an average rate of return of about 10% per year. If you were to invest just $ 50 per month, you would have accumulated over $ 1.1 million after 25 years.

Preparing for retirement is also easier when you set savings goals each month. By investing a fixed amount each month, you are more likely to stay on track than if you only invested sporadically.

3. Win your full 401 (k) match

Matching 401 (k) contributions from your employer can potentially double your savings, so it’s wise to take advantage of that.

The average 401 (k) match is about 3.5% of a worker’s salary, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Let’s say you earn a salary of $ 50,000 per year. This 3.5% match would equate to approximately $ 1,750 per year in contributions from your employer.

It may not seem like much, but it can add up significantly. If you get an average annual return of 10% on your investments, $ 1,750 per year would equal about $ 775,000 after 40 years.

It is only your employer’s money. Once you factor in your own 401 (k) contributions, you would have at least double that amount in total.

4. Avoid making withdrawals

When money is tight and you are faced with an unforeseen expense, it can be tempting to withdraw money from your retirement fund. But even relatively small withdrawals can have a huge impact on your long-term savings.

If you withdraw money from a 401 (k) or traditional IRA before age 59 1/2, you will typically pay a 10% penalty and income taxes on the amount you withdraw. Depending on how much you withdraw from your retirement account, it could cost you hundreds or even thousands of dollars in fees and taxes.

Plus, withdrawing from your retirement fund will hurt your long-term earning potential. Compound interest helps your money accumulate faster the longer it has to grow. By withdrawing money from your account, you reduce your balance and limit the potential for your money to grow.

Of course, in a real emergency, you may have no choice but to dip into your retirement savings. But do your best to build a strong emergency fund to avoid withdrawing from your retirement account.

It is possible to retire with at least $ 1 million even if you are not rich, but you will need to be strategic about it. By making these four movements of money, you can maximize your savings and retire more comfortably.