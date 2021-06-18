Gold futures rise, but remain on track for biggest weekly drop since March 2020

Gold futures rose on Friday, but remained on track for the biggest weekly drop since March 2020, as the US dollar strengthened following a more hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve.

Gold and other commodities saw their prices drop sharply on Thursday, as traders reacted to a Wednesday Federal Reserve meeting that saw policymakers forecast two interest rate hikes by the end. 2023 and start discussing the possible reduction in its monthly asset purchases.

The commodity sell-off has hit precious metals, as gold’s lingering benefits as an inflation hedge are diminished if the Fed doesn’t let inflation tear itself apart, research chief Marshall Gittler said. in investment at BDSwiss group, in a note.

A rise in the US dollar as a result of the Fed change is seen as a component of the commodity sell-off. The greenback rose sharply on Wednesday and Thursday after a Federal Reserve meeting.

+ 0.42% ,

a measure of the currency against a basket of six main rivals, rose another 0.4% on Friday, bringing the index's weekly gain to 1.9%.

edged up $ 2.70, or nearly 0.2%, to $ 1,777.50 an ounce on Comex. July silver SI00,

+1.04%

was up 24.9 cents, or 1%, to nearly $ 26.10 an ounce. Gold was on track for a weekly loss of more than 5%, which would be its biggest since March 2020, according to FactSet, while silver was heading for a weekly decline of more than 7%.

Losses on gold futures following the Fed’s policy meeting on Wednesday pushed prices below 100 and 200 day moving averages, and many buy stop losses were triggered when these levels did not hold up, said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants. .

The precious metals market also saw its position at the end of the quarter align and rebuild after the Fed meeting, he told MarketWatch. Towards the end of each quarter gold goes up or down and in the last two weeks of March of this year the price of gold plummeted and then rallied.

I expect the price of gold to bottom out in the medium term by the end of the month, if it continues to decline until then, Karnani said.

lost 0.5% to $ 4.16 a pound, trading down more than 8% for the week.

