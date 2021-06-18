Amazons Open Secret – The New York Times

This article is part of Technology newsletter. You can register here to receive it during the week.

This week, Amazon acknowledged the reality: it has a problem with fake reviews.

The problem is that Amazon sharp blame in almost everyone involved in untrustworthy ratings, and not enough in the company itself. Amazon criticized Facebook, but it failed to acknowledge that the two companies share an underlying problem that risks eroding people’s trust in their services: an inability to effectively control their sprawling websites.

Learning from the masses is a failed promise of the digital age. It can be wonderful to evaluate the reviews of others before purchasing a product, booking a hotel, or seeing a doctor. But it is so common and lucrative for companies and services of to pay for or otherwise manipulate notes on all kinds of websites everything we see is hard to trust.

The persistence of fake reviews raises two big questions for Amazon: How much attention does it really devote to stopping fake customer reviews? And would buyers be better off if Amazon reassessed its essence as an online bazaar (almost) anything goes?