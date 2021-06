‘Quadruple witchcraft’ Friday to see $ 818 billion in stock options expire – Goldman

People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, March 19, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid / File Photo

June 18 (Reuters) – A near-record amount of individual stock options – totaling $ 818 billion – are expected to expire at market close on Friday afternoon, potentially causing some stocks to move sharply throughout the day , wrote analysts at Goldman Sachs. . A recent surge in interest in options trading, fueled in part by masses of retail traders looking to bet on fluctuations in so-called memes stocks such as GameStop Corp (GME.N) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC.N) ), has boosted stock option trading in the United States to record highs this year. Open interest in a single share now stands at nearly $ 3 trillion in notional terms, close to the highest level since January 15, according to the report, written by analysts Vishal Vivek and John Marshall and published Friday morning. The trading volume on some of these options is enough to get stocks moving, analysts say. Read more “We know that the activity in stock options of a lot of young memes and speculative traders is very high,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, TX. Price action in GameStop and AMC was relatively subdued, with company shares falling 3.52% and up 0.74%, respectively, on Friday afternoon. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.90%. Read more Friday also marks the “Quadruple Witch’s Day,” the simultaneous quarterly expiration of US options and futures, a market event that has in the past boosted record trading volumes as investors and brokers bought and sold. derivative contracts and stocks to replace expiring positions. Stocks for which a significant percentage of contracts, relative to their average daily volume, will expire on Friday are worth watching, Goldman Sachs analysts wrote. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT.N), Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N), International Business Machines (IBM.N), General Motors Co (GM.N), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) and Salesforce.com Inc ( CRM.N), were a few names to focus on, according to the report. Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York, Medha Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Matthew Lewis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

