ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. transfers its listing on the global Nasdaq market

NEW YORK–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE: IACA) (the Company) announced today that upon closing of the previously announced proposed business combination (the Business Combination) with Taboola.com Ltd. (Taboola), it intends to write off its issued and outstanding units consisting of Class A common shares of the Company, with a par value of $ 0.0001 per share (the Class A common shares) and Company warrants allowing their holder to purchase one Class A common share per warrant at a price of $ 11.50 per share (collectively, the ION units) of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) . The company’s decision to voluntarily delist its ION units and transfer them to the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (NASDAQ) is due to the fact that upon completion of the business combination, the company will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Taboola, and the securities of Taboola will be traded on the NASDAQ. After the transfer, the Company will continue to file the same periodic reports and other information that it currently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). The Company expects the transfer to NASDAQ to take place on or around June 30, 2021.

Important information

Neither the SEC, any state securities commission, or the Israel Securities Authority has approved or disapproved of the securities to be issued in the business combination or determined whether the registration statement (such as defined herein) is correct or adequate.

Note regarding forward-looking statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of Companys and Taboolas may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, therefore, you should not not trust it. forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as expect, estimate, plan, budget, foresee, anticipate, intend, plan, can, will, could, should, believe, predict, potential, continue and similar expressions are intended to identify these statements. prospective. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the expectations of the Company and Taboolas with respect to the future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the business combination, the satisfaction of the closing conditions of the business combination and the timetable for completing the business combination. . These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are beyond the control of Companys and Taboola and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could result in the termination of the Merger Agreement or could otherwise prevent the completion of the business combination ; (2) the outcome of legal proceedings initiated or likely to be initiated against the Company and Taboola; (3) the inability to complete the Business Combination, in particular due to the failure to obtain the required shareholder approval or other closing conditions in the Merger Agreement; (4) receiving an unsolicited offer from another party for an alternative business transaction that could interfere with the business combination; (5) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares subsequent to the acquisition on the New York Stock Exchange following the Business Combination; (6) the risk that the announcement and completion of the Business Combination will disrupt current plans and operations; (7) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected, among other things, by competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage its growth profitably and to maintain its key employees; (8) costs related to the Business Combination; (9) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (10) the possibility that Taboola or the merged company will be affected by other economic, business, competitive and / or factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (11) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Management Proxy Circular / Business Combination Prospectus, including those referred to under Risk Factors in the Registration Statement, and in the other documents filed by the company with the SEC. The Company cautions that the above list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are posted. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or commitment to publicly issue any updates or revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in the events, conditions or circumstances upon which such statement is made. based.

Further information

This communication is made within the framework of the business combination between Taboola and the Company. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of a vote or approval, and there will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. In connection with the business combination, Taboola filed with the SEC a registration on Form F-4 (File No. 333-255684) on April 30, 2021, as amended on May 21, 2021 (the registration statement). (which includes a definitive proxy statement and a prospectus (proxy statement / prospectus)), in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the company for the voting of the shareholders of the company regarding the business combination and d ‘other matters that may be described in the registration statement. The registration statement was declared effective by the SEC on June 7, 2021 and the proxy circular / prospectus was sent to the shareholders of the company on or about June 8, 2021. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISIONS OR INVESTMENT, INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY / PROSPECTUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE CONNECTION OF COMPANIES AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS IN THEIR ENTIRELY AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE CONNECTION. The Proxy Circular / Prospectus, as well as other documents containing information about Taboola and the Company are available free of charge on the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of the Management Proxy Circular / Prospectus can also be obtained free of charge from the Taboolas website at http://www.taboola.com. Copies of the Management Proxy Circular / Prospectus may be obtained, where available, free of charge, from the Company’s website at http://www.ion-am.com/spac.

Participants in the solicitations

Taboola, the Company and certain of their respective directors, officers and other officers and employees may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of the Company in connection with the business combination. You can find more information about the directors and officers of the company in the company’s final prospectus dated October 1, 2020 and filed with the SEC on October 5, 2020. Additional information regarding participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect actions. interest is included in the registration statement. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should carefully read the Proxy Circular / Prospectus when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. You can obtain free copies of these documents from the sources listed above.

No offer or solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor a solicitation of a vote or approval, and there will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, soliciting or selling would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. No offer of securities may be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Article 10 of the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom.