Court rules on the dispute between the EU and AstraZeneca over a vaccine. Here is the verdict.





Text size



A vial of Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford’s Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine Ye Aung Thu / AFP via Getty Images



A legal dispute between the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant



AstraZeneca



and the European Union on a vaccine delivery contract ended, with both sides claiming victory. The European Commission (EC), the EU’s executive body, sued AstraZeneca (AZ) accusing it of failing to honor its contract to deliver vaccine doses, and claiming that the pharmaceutical company had failed. no viable plan to overcome shortages and delays hampering its operations. The EC had asked the court to order the drug maker to deliver the block 120 million doses of vaccine in total by the end of June 2021, and a total of 300 million doses by the end of September 2021. Lily: Fauci says world shares responsibility for COVID crisis in India by failing to coordinate global response to pandemic But in a statement released by the company listed on the FTSE 100 he said the judge ordered the delivery of 80.2 million doses by September 27, 2021. To date, AstraZeneca has said it has delivered more than 70 million doses to the European Union. He said it would significantly exceed 80.2 million doses by the end of June 2021. All other measures requested by the EC were rejected, and the court concluded that the European Commission had no exclusivity or priority rights over all other contracting parties, AZ said. Jeffrey Pott, general counsel for AZ, said the judgment also recognizes that the difficulties AZ faced during the pandemic had a substantial impact on the delay: we are happy with the court order. AstraZeneca has fully honored its agreement with the European Commission and we will continue to focus on the urgent task of delivering an effective vaccine, which we deliver profitably to help protect people in Europe and around the world from the deadliest pandemic in a generation. Lily: EU complaint against AstraZeneca heard by the Brussels court In a press release, the European Commission (EC) said the Brussels Magistrate’s Court had decided to grant interim measures ordering AstraZeneca to urgently deliver 50 million doses of the vaccine, the amount it said was needed for the company to reach the September 27 goal of 80.2 million judges. She alleged that the judges’ decision on the interim measures requested was based on the fact that AstraZeneca had committed a serious violation (gross negligence) of its contractual obligations with the EU. The court also considers that AstraZeneca should have made every effort to deliver the vaccines on time, including the UK production sites explicitly mentioned in the contract, the EC said, especially given the big delays in deliveries. to the EU. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: This decision confirms the Commission’s position: AstraZeneca has not honored the commitments made in the contract. It is good to see that an independent judge confirms this.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos