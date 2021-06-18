Nvidia could triple data center activity and see its stock reach $ 900, analyst says





Nvidia Corp. has a number of key growth drivers that could help the company triple its data center sales by 2025, according to an analyst. The datacenter activity could become Nvidias NVDA,

largest segment in just a few years, wrote Bank of Americas Vivek Arya, as the company capitalizes on the growing adoption of artificial intelligence accelerators, builds momentum in data processing units (DPUs) and captures a modest share the centralized server processing market. units (CPU). The company is well positioned to become a one-stop-shop for processing artificial intelligence, continued Arya, who is increasingly optimistic about the company’s potential. He raised his Nvidias share price target to $ 900 from $ 800, the new target being the highest among Wall Street analysts. With AI poised to become more prevalent and more complex, Arya expects Nvidias AI accelerators to be used more and more. Accelerators are specially designed for efficient processing of AI workloads such as neural networks and can help deliver near-instant results that make AI applications valuable without overloading the power grid, he said. written. The company has cutting edge technology for these types of workloads and could see AI accelerators more than double their share of the server market by 2025, he continued. Another opportunity is in DPUs, which are programmable processors that can help servers run more securely and reliably. While adoption of DPUs may still be at low to medium numbers, according to Arya, he foresees a market opportunity of more than $ 10 billion over the next five years through annual growth. composed of about 80%. Arya also expects some traction for Nvidia in the server processor market after the company announced earlier this year that it plans to eventually launch a data center processor, named Grace, which harnesses the technology. from Arm Holdings PLC, a company that Nvidia is working on acquiring. Grace is designed to handle specific workloads, especially those that focus on high performance computing and giant AI, a niche part of the roughly $ 30 billion server processor market, Arya wrote, predicting that Nvidia could capture a modest but still significant 5% share. of this market. He called the server processor announcement Nvidia’s last attempt to drive vertical integration into its hardware stack. Nvidia shares are up 2.3% in trading on Friday, after rallying 4.8% in Thursday’s session after a Jefferies analyst raised his price target to what was then a top of Street. The stock has climbed 107% in the past 12 months as the S&P 500 SPX,

increased by 34%.

