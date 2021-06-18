Goldman Sachs steps up trading in partnership with Mike Novogratz Galaxy Digital

Goldman Sachs’ efforts to help hedge funds and other large institutional clients bet on bitcoin have taken a step forward.

The bank has started trading bitcoin futures with Galaxy Digital, the crypto merchant bank founded by Mike Novogratz, CNBC has learned.

The transactions represent the first time Goldman has used a digital asset company as a counterparty since the investment bank set up its cryptocurrency office last month, according to the Galaxy co-chairman. Damien vanderwilt.

The initiatives of Goldman, the world’s leading investment bank, could spill over to Wall Street and beyond as banks increasingly face pressure from clients to gain exposure to bitcoin. By being the first major U.S. bank to start trading cryptocurrencies, Goldman is essentially giving other banks cover to start doing so as well, said Vanderwilt, a former Goldman partner who joined Galaxy last year.

“There’s a whole dynamic with big banks that I’ve seen time and time again: security in numbers,” Vanderwilt said this week in an interview. “Once one bank does this, other banks will have [fear of missing out] and they will be integrated because their customers requested it. “

Galaxy was due to announce on Friday that it would serve as a Wall Street “liquidity provider” for Goldman for a company that provides quotes for buy and sell orders on CME Group’s bitcoin futures. Last month, in a memo first reported by CNBC, Goldman said it would sign “new liquidity providers to help us expand our offering.”

“Our goal is to provide our clients with the best execution prices and secure access to the assets they wish to trade,” said Max Minton, head of digital assets for Goldman’s Asia-Pacific region, in a statement. . “In 2021 this now includes crypto, and we are delighted to have found a partner with a wide range of liquidity venues and differentiated derivatives capabilities spanning the cryptocurrency ecosystem.”

Goldman is relying on Galaxy to enter the crypto world because the highly regulated banking industry cannot directly manage bitcoin, according to Vanderwilt.