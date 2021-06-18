



The rail tunnel south of Baltimore is almost 150 years old, and its deterioration has caused delays for years. The new tunnel will be named after abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass.

Amtrak and the Maryland Department of Transportation announced revised plans on Friday to replace the rail tunnel just south of Baltimore, which has been causing delays for years. And they will name it after the abolitionist leader of Maryland, Frederick Douglass. The Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, the ground of which was dug 150 years ago and opened in 1873, will be replaced by a pair of high-capacity tunnel tubes for electrified passenger trains, Amtrak said in a statement. The Amtrak and MARC Penn Line trains (the latter of which will be electrified, Amtrak said) will use the tunnel’s new tubes; freight trains will continue to use the old tunnel, a change that Amtrak says would save two years of construction and $ 1 billion in costs, which will still total $ 4 billion. Amtrak has declared 9 million Amtrak and MARC passengers go through the old B&P tunnel every year, and it deteriorates to the point that more than 10% of weekday trains are delayed during their passage. Choosing to name the new tunnel after Douglass was an easy call, Amtrak President Stephen Gardner said in the statement: Art Nouveau Passenger Rail Tunnel after him is a fitting way for us to honor his legacy . It is a huge honor that the future tunnel is named after Frederick Douglass, Nettie Washington Douglass, a great-great-granddaughter of Douglass, said in the statement. Baltimore was where the first seeds of freedom were sown for my great-great-grandfather. Amtrak did not specify how the Frederick Douglass Tunnel project would be funded, but that pending sufficient funding, construction could begin in one to two years. Replacing the B&P tunnel is an important undertaking that will result in faster and more reliable rail service for passengers along our nation’s busiest rail corridor, said US Senator Ben Cardin, Chairman of the Senate subcommittee transport and infrastructure. It will also be a key investment for Baltimore City. But it will require resources, long-term commitment, and a partnership among all of us at the federal, state, and municipal levels.

