Gold extends fall in India after Fed rate hike

This is the biggest drop for gold in India in 2021, and prices continued to fall on Friday, even as bullion rebounded strongly in the international market. Low consumer confidence following the second wave of covid and restrictions in most states has reduced physical demand for the precious metal this year.

India is the world’s second largest consumer of bullion after China. In India, Kerala is the largest retail market, according to the World Gold Council.

In Delhi, the price has dropped by 700 and 400 on Thursday and Friday, respectively, and is currently around 50 500. In Kerala he fell by 540 and 660 on Thursday and Friday, respectively, to close at 48,300. In Chennai, the price fell to 48,600 after two drops in 650 each. Gold rates in India vary from city to city due to state taxes, transportation costs, and margins.

In Mumbai, however, prices have only fallen by 60 to close at 48,350.

For investors in the country, that, added to the five-day drop ahead of the US Fed meeting, has detonated a 2000 holes (per 10 g) in their kitten.

As with almost all parts of the international market, global gold prices are also affected by the decision on US interest rates. Any rise in interest rates in the United States tends to drive investors towards gold bonds. The US dollar also strengthened.

If the Fed rates go up, it will weaken the rupee. The price of gold is expected to remain somewhat limited between 45,000 and 55,000 per 10g, “said Raghu G, general manager of bullion, Manappuram Group.

Internationally, gold suffered its largest single-day percentage decline on Thursday, as the dollar rose after the Fed signaled it may hike interest rates sooner than expected.

Gold futures fell 4.5% in the biggest drop in more than 10 months. That brought gold down to $ 1,777.80 per troy ounce on Thursday. However, he earned around $ 16 later in the day to hit over $ 1,792. One troy ounce is equivalent to 31.1 g.

Despite a strong rebound in international prices, insufficient demand has made the yellow metal shine in India, at least for now.

While investors are cautious in a volatile market, gold retailers are not unduly disrupted.

Any drop in the price of gold acts as a trigger for more purchases by customers. There are two types of customers when the price drops. The first guy rushes to the market to buy more gold. The other waits for another fall before confirming the purchase decision, ”said TK Ramesh, promoter and executive director of Kalyan Jewelers Ltd.

While lockdowns in states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are still in place, partially or fully, the retail gold market has yet to experience a revival. Many jewelry showrooms are yet to reopen even after the lifting of lockdowns in some markets, according to industry officials.

Industry officials are bullish on gold as a fundamentally strong asset class, however.

Price volatility has no impact on our P&L (profit and loss) because we have adequately hedged our gold, ”said Ramesh.

Indian clients are looking for long term gains and they know gold has always been profitable. Shortly after the first foreclosure we saw many young clients making a purchase of gold in our showrooms because they found gold as a liquid asset. We have also seen strong growth in the number of new customers, ”said Ramesh.

In addition, in the gold retail market there has been a visible shift from the unorganized to the organized sector.

People want to avoid crowded markets and prefer freestanding showrooms. In addition, BIS ‘strict punching rules have forced many people to stay away from unorganized gold sellers, ”Ramesh said.

The government has made it mandatory for jewelers to only sell hallmarked jewelry from June 16.

