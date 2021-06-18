GTJAI Assisted ATRenew With Its NYSE Debut

HONG KONG – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (Guotai Junan International, GTJAI or the Company, stock code: 1788.HK) today successfully attended ATRenew (also known as All Things Renew or Aihuishou, Stock code: RERE), the largest used consumer electronics trading and services platform in China, to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Recognized as the first Chinese conceptual action linked to ESG, ATRenew has won over investors, oversubscribed more than 10 times. GTJAI participated as one of the main underwriters.
Private equity creates a strong synergy with investment banking activities while providing businesses with comprehensive integrated financial services
ATRenew is both GTJAI 10e closed an equity market transaction this year and its first listed private equity investment. Last year, the company’s private equity investment team participated in the financing of ATRenews E-Series as a focus on sustainable financial development, successfully fostering its steady growth and diversified development. and bringing it to the NYSE goal.
During the preparations for listing, GTJAI further provided capital market services to ATRenew to support its debut in the global market. Through comprehensive coverage, from pre-IPO to ATRenew’s successful listings, the Company once again demonstrated its strength in integrated financial services and overall business synergy, not only by offering corporate clients an extension of value. comprehensive and comprehensive service coverage, but also attracting excellent issuers to the capital market.
Practice social responsibilities through green finance and move towards a sustainable finance model
ATRenew integrates the entire used electronics value chain from customers to retailers to enterprises, playing a vital role in China’s green industry, which also aligns with GTJAI’s strategies and policies. in terms of sustainable finance. As diversified strategies have been fully implemented in recent years, the company has grown from a broker-type security firm to a large-scale integrated financial services provider run by multiple companies, and it has assumed social responsibilities. more important. In 2020, among its Chinese peers, GTJAI pioneered the ESG committee to support the board of directors in formulating, overseeing and monitoring the execution of ESG issues, for example, by prioritizing investments and green finance to bring together an inclusive and low-carbon economy with all. parties.
About ATRenew (also known as All Things Renew or Aihuishou)
ATRenew is the world’s largest used mobile phone recycling and e-commerce platform, integrating the entire value chain from C2B recycling, B2B wholesale to B2C retail, thus eliminating intermediaries. It also provides high quality, publicly available quality control (QC) reports generated by its proprietary automatic quality control system, addressing information asymmetry to some extent and dramatically improving the efficiency of industry. The used cell phone value chain mainly includes C-side recycling, multi-tier circulation of recyclers, and retailer-to-consumer sales, resulting in inefficiency and opaque information. As the largest platform, ATRenew dramatically improves recycling transparency and has tackled these market issues.
About GTJAI
Guotai Junan International (GTJAI, Stock Code: 1788.HK) is the market leader and the primary driver of the internationalization of the Chinese securities company as well as the first Chinese securities broker listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange through an initial public offering. It was also included in the FTSE4Good index of the London Stock Exchange. Based in Hong Kong, GTJAI provides diversified integrated financial services. The core business includes seven categories of brokerage, corporate finance, asset management, loans and finance, financial products, market making and investing, which cover three dimensions including individual finance (wealth management), institutional finance (institutional investor services and corporate finance service) and investment management. GTJAI has been assigned long-term issuer ratings Baa2 and BBB + respectively by Moody and Standard & Poor. The majority shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited (stock code: 601211.SS; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and comprehensive leadership position in the Chinese securities industry. For more information on GTJAI, please visit http://www.gtjai.com